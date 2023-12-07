Opinion

Joey Barton doubles down with ‘knitting’ jibe – Morning after women talking about men’s football outburst

Joey Barton has made plenty of headlines down the years.

Some of them were even about him playing football.

On Wednesday night Joey Barton was once again making headlines.

Six weeks ago he was sacked by Bristol Rovers and maybe finds himself with a bit too much time on his hands…

Joey Barton via his personal Twitter – Wednesday 6 December 2023:

“Any man who listens to Women commentary or co-comms needs their heads testing…

“#sticktoyourowngame”

Joey Barton challenged last night by somebody on Twitter about this comment… Wednesday 6 December 2023:

“He’s finished in football and he knows it, Nobody would have him as a commentator, probably angling for a job on GB news now.”

Joey Barton replying via his personal Twitter – Wednesday 6 December 2023:

“Been in football since I’ve left school pal. I’ll decide what I do in the game.

“It actually bores me. Full of sh..bags.

“Maggots. Liars. People pleasers.

“Luckily, I’ve played at a level to earn enough to say and do what the f..k I want.”

I saw all this kicking off last night and this morning, I wondered what would now be the case.

I looked up Joey’s Twitter to see if he had removed the comments and / or apologised.

Hmmm, not quite.

Joey Barton via his personal Twitter – Wednesday 7 December 2023:

“Stand by everything I’ve said on Women commenting and co-comms on the Men’s football.

“Like me talking about Knitting or Netball. Way out of my comfort zone.

“Some of the Men are bad enough!

“We have gone too far. You cannot watch a game now without hearing the nonsense.

“Any man who says otherwise is an absolute fart parcel.

“…The eunuch’s might not agree. But somebody had to say something. Hate it having to be me…”

No doubt some of you out there will be agreeing with this and others think it is just ‘banter’…

However, even if you agreed with what he was initially saying, to some point, I think that by bringing up the ‘knitting’, Joey Barton has ensured an own goal defeat in most rational people’s eyes.

My personal view is that there are some shockingly bad female commentators / co-commentators / presenters / pundits.

However, there are some really good ones, with others somewhere in between.

You know, a bit like it is with male commentators / co-commentators / presenters / pundits.

If you still have any doubts (having enjoyed in recent years the likes of Michael Owen, Richard Keys, Steve McManaman and many others…), then I present you with someone who was working along with many other Males and Females on Amazon Prime last night.

Yes, I give you the next Sunderland / Man U manager in waiting (hopefully!!!), a certain Steve Bruce.

Working on the Man U v Chelsea match, amongst his other nonsense, Bruce actually declared one of the big problems he had spotted was ‘putting round holes in round pegs’…

Well, if it comes down to listening to this football genius or ANY female, I know what my choice would be.