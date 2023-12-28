Opinion

Jinky Jim did warn us…

If you aren’t aware, Jinky Jim is one of the regular contributors on The Mag.

He is somebody who I always look forward to reading when his articles pop up on here.

Jinky Jim must have a few years on the clock because back when The Mag was a thing made of paper, I remember him contributing month after month from a canny few years ago.

Anyway, just before Christmas, Jinky Jim contributed his latest.

As usual, very entertaining and made me smile, however, it came with a warning.

The article (on 21 December 2023) was entitled ‘It’s Christmas time, there’s no need to be afraid…’ and if I may quote from it:

‘As a follower of our club, you will be well aware that with Christmas time football, we have a lot to be afraid of.

When you look at how Newcastle United have performed during the bauble hanging time, it has been bad.

Real bad.

Actually, it’s beyond real bad.

In the past 20 years, we have spent 18 of them in the Premier League and have played 35 games between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

How many do you reckon we have won?

Shall we say eight of the thirty five?

Maybe we have won as many as twelve of the thirty five?

Sadly, nowhere near it.

Can you believe that we have only managed four wins, along with six draws and twenty five defeats.

Granted, this 20 year period has coincided with the club being pretty useless most of the time, but it’s still some statistic nonetheless.’

Well, I wish I had taken this really onboard, I could have cleaned up at the bookies.

So after Forest on Boxing Day, this record of Newcastle United matches in the Premier League that fall between Christmas and New Year is:

Played 36 Won 4 Drawn 6 Lost 26

The only NUFC Premier League wins between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day in that time have been:

2022 Leicester away 3-0

2014 Everton home 3-2

2013 Stoke home 5-1

2011 Bolton away 2-0

That is just mad, bad, sad.

I have always laughed at the idea of a winter break, gone along with the idea that traditions can’t be broken, that going to matches during the festive season is a wonderful thing, even the very best time to be going to watch Newcastle United.

Well, if we were asked to vote now, I know where I would be sticking my cross, if asked whether or not a Christmas break with no football / Newcastle United was a good idea.