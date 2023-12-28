Opinion

It’s us. The Newcastle United fans. I’m sorry, but we were rubbish

I have always been a bit sceptical of the notion that a football team should lower its expectations when playing away from home.

We are asked to accept, without question, the principle that this is the time to be defensive, soak up the pressure, and maybe catch the home team on the break. “It’s a difficult place to come” you might hear a manager explain after his side scrapes a point at the ground of a team that he would normally expect to beat 3-0 at home.

And the simple football fan in me can’t help thinking, well why is it a difficult place to come? What is it about playing on that bit of grass that is so problematic? Does your team really need 50,000 people cheering them on before they show sufficient energy to do their job properly?

Well, Newcastle United do, apparently. We’ve been accustomed this season to witnessing a rather good NUFC at home and a disappointing one away. Whatever mysterious force acts on footballers to make them perform poorly away and well at home has clearly been acting on our team in spades.

Until Notts Forest on Boxing Day, of course.

Why then? Why did the wheels come off on this particular day?

I’ve read lots of reviews about what went wrong and who’s to blame, but there was one important factor that was missed by all of them. There was one culprit that got an easy ride, if you ask me.

It’s us. The Newcastle United fans. I’m sorry, but we were rubbish.

Maybe it was a post-Christmas hangover.

Perhaps it was the early start.

Maybe it was the recent poor run, leading us to think “well yeah big deal, we’ll beat little old Notts Forest but we’re bound to get hammered at Liverpool, and where does that leave us?”

We’ve had the Champions League excitement and, to be honest, Notts Forest at home with us a long way from the top four is a bit of a comedown.

St James’ Park was not the intimidating caldron it’s supposed to be. The Forest fans could sense it. “Where’s your famous atmosphere?” was heard at the ground for the first time in ages.

Where, indeed? Not where I was, that’s for sure.

However, there again, I admit I was part of the problem. I wasn’t clapping or shouting like I normally would. It seems that lethargy can be just as infectious as excitement.

I noticed that when we were awarded the penalty, everyone sat down to watch it. Don’t we all normally stand to watch a penalty because we’re so excited? And when Isak stroked it home we lumbered to our feet, with all the vigour of a granddad rising from an armchair after realising the TV remote was at the other end of the living room.

Clearly, the team does need 50,000 voices urging them on in order to perform, because when we, the Newcastle United fans, have an off day, their level drops too.

So, Eddie and the lads, I apologise. We learn and go again next time.