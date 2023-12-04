Opinion

It’s the impossible made possible – I’ve never seen anything like it at Newcastle United

Not that Newcastle United only have one positive at the moment, as we have many.

However, if you are a player… and it doesn’t matter who you are or who you play for, anyone out there must be looking at Newcastle United and thinking, I want to be apart of that!

Our style of play must be so attractive, that added with unity of ownership, fans and club as a whole. Even players like Mbappe must be thinking that Newcastle United is a Club heading in the right direction. There’s that level of excitement that players love to be apart of.

Obviously I’m not suggesting that Mbappe is going to sign for us, but definitely other players of the highest calibre, we already have the likes of Botman, Trippier, Bruno, Tino and Isak who are top class.

The inexperienced players like Miley, Hall and (for that matter) Tino have came into the squad at such a young age and have been pretty much faultless. They have all looked like seasoned pros despite relatively little to no experience.

For those young lads to step in and play against some of the biggest names / players in the game in matches against PSG, Milan, and Dortmund, yet not look out of place, is nothing short of sensational. Add to that wins against the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Man U and you only then start to realise just how amazing Eddie Howe is.

Cloud nine, stuff of dreams football.

It’s the impossible made possible. I’ve never seen anything like it.

Yes we’ve seen Newcastle United come close to greatness in our recent history and stand out performances and wins in the mid 90s against Barcelona and Man U were spectacular. They truly have a place in regards to the greatest games in our history, likewise Bobby Robson’s first home game against Sheff Wed and Shearer’s five goals.

However, Keegan and Robson and any other manager for that matter, never had the injuries that Howe has had to endure.

I personally don’t think there’s many managers in the world of football who could field such strong convincing wins (I’m classing away to PSG as a win too!) with a squad so hampered by injuries.

Is Lewis Miley the next Chris Waddle? He certainly looks like he could be.

As for Tino Livramento, this is a player who is playing out of position and looking like he was born to do it.

These are both lads that have just turned 17 and 21 respectively. Lewis Hall is just 19 and has stood up to the challenge whenever he’s been called upon. They have taken on not just the kings of Europe but some of the best players in the world and not been outclassed.

It’s mind boggling to think how good these lads will be under further guidance from Howe and his background staff.

In all of this it’s easy to forget that Sven Botman is still just 23, Alexander Isak just turned 24 in September, Anthony Gordon only 22.

My point is that we are building something very special here at NUFC and that includes the young players that we have put on loan. That I believe is down to one of our greatest signings of recent time under our owners, Dan Ashworth.

Ashworth counts himself as a cog which connects all the moving parts of Newcastle United. It’s his job to make sure that all the moving parts communicate with each other, basically, a well-oiled machine.

Take nothing away from the job Eddie and the boys are doing in training and on the pitch but behind the scenes Ashworth is there overseeing the whole operation. In many ways he’s the unsung hero, with an eye for not only spotting talent, it’s the right talent for the greater good of the team.

We aren’t just building a team for today we are building for the future and that future looks bright, the future looks Black and White.