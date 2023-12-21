Opinion

It’s Christmas time, there’s no need to be afraid…

So sang (see above the title) eighties popstar Paul Young as part of that Band Aid Charity hit, that raised fortunes for a very good cause.

Newcastle United fan Sting wasn’t asked to sing those lines, instead he was given the following…

[Simon Le Bon and Sting]

There’s a world outside your window

And it’s a world of dread and fear

Where the only water flowing

Is the bitter sting of tears

[Sting and Bono]

And the Christmas bells that ring there

Are the clanging chimes of doom

Not wanting to trivialise of course what that excellent charity effort was all about, however, purely in football terms, these lyrics are certainly apt when it comes to Newcastle United.

As a follower of our club, you will be well aware that with Christmas time football, we have a lot to be afraid of.

When you look at how Newcastle United have performed during the bauble hanging time, it has been bad.

Real bad.

Actually, it’s beyond real bad.

In the past 20 years, we have spent 18 of them in the Premier League and have played 35 games between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

How many do you reckon we have won?

Shall we say eight of the thirty five?

Maybe we have won as many as twelve of the thirty five?

Sadly, nowhere near it.

Can you believe that we have only managed four wins, along with six draws and twenty five defeats.

Granted, this 20 year period has coincided with the club being pretty useless most of the time, but it’s still some statistic nonetheless.

In our defence, I think it’s fair to say that the fixture list has been very unkind to us, with just over 50% of our games being against what are regarded by the media as the “big six” clubs.

Not one win from any of those 18 games.

For the record, our Premier League wins between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, these past 20 years, have been:

2022 Leicester away 3-0

2014 Everton home 3-2

2013 Stoke home 5-1

2011 Bolton away 2-0

However records are there to be broken. The past is just that, the past.

With only Forest at home this year between bank Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, I am pretty confident that win number five is on its way, despite what happened at Chelsea and the potential of a new Forest manager bounce.

Our last home win at Christmas was actually when we beat Forest 3-1 in the 2016-2017 Championship season .

On that day a fella called Matt Ritchie scored the first goal. What odds would I get for Ritchie and 3-1 again? 300-1 ?

If Gordon is out, there is a good chance Ritchie could start, so crazy as it may sound, it may be worth a quid.

Now that would be a great way to end a year, which despite the odd low, has still been an absolute joy to be a Newcastle United fan.

So, here is to an even better 2024. After the miserable League Cup draw we got, I believe we will get a much kinder “1998” FA Cup route which will take us all the way to Wembley .

Then again, I also believe in Santa .