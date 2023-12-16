News

It was definitely everything I ever dreamt of – Lewis Miley living the… dream

Lewis Miley is living the dream.

When I was 17, the limit of my ambitions was trying to get served in pubs, grow a moustache (so I looked old enough to get served in pubs) and plucking up the courage to speak to girls.

For Lewis Miley, it is Champions League assist on a Wednesday and first ever ever Premier League goal on a Saturday.

Hopefully he doesn’t turn to drink or grow a moustache, whilst I am pretty sure Lewis Miley won’t have any trouble attracting female attention.

If only I had been a top class prospect playing football for Newcastle United when I was 17, or 27, or 37, 0r 47, 0r…

Lewis Miley speaking to NUFC TV after scoring the opening goal to help make it Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – 16 December 2023:

“It was a real special moment for me and my family.

“To see the ball go in the back of the net was a really good moment for me.

“I hope there’s lots more.

“It was definitely everything I ever dreamt of.

“I have been here since I was a boy, watching all the games, once I scored that I was buzzing.

“Real emotions going through me.

“The fans are top here and hopefully I can keep doing that.

“I was happy to come on, it’s not good about the injuries but it was a real honour to be back on the pitch again, put the top on again and I really enjoyed it.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Saturday 16 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82

Fulham:

Jimenez 22 Red card

Possession was Fulham 29% Newcastle 71%

Total shots were Fulham 6 Newcastle 27

Shots on target were Fulham 4 Newcastle 10

Corners were Fulham 1 Newcastle 5

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 52,055 (Approx 1,200 Fulham)

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Livramento (ritchie 84), Lascelles, Schar (Krafth 14), Burn (Botman 84), Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lewis Miley 36), Almiron, Gordon (Hall 84), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Gillespie, Alex Murphy

(Read Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports