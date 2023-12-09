Opinion

It was a red herring in Everton 3 Newcastle 0 but are NUFC cavalry arriving in time for these matches?

Some really lazy media coverage of the Everton 3 Newcastle 0 match.

On two fronts at least.

Firstly, journalists making out that this was Everton by far the better team is a joke. Some of them misleading their readers on purpose, whilst others obviously not even having watched the game and just lazily going by the final scoreline.

Not saying that Newcastle United deserved to win but to me we certainly didn’t deserve to lose AND most definitely not by three goals!

I have no problem with Everton fans claiming they deserved the win for whatever reasons they might put forward BUT at the same time, especially as the away team, my feeling is that there were more than enough very decent chances created by Newcastle and well worth at least a draw, if not even a win…

The final stats showed Everton had six efforts on target in the entire match and so at the very most, the home side had only had three on target before the 79th minute, I can’t really remember Martin Dubravka having that much to do. It was more his defenders in front of him having to deal with the aerial bombardment from Wimbledon, sorry, Everton.

Secondly, this brings me to my other key take from Everton 3 Newcastle 0 and how journalists have covered it.

I think it is totally false that tiredness saw that late 3-0 happen at Everton, a total red herring that fatigue was to blame.

The players were clearly out on their feet at Bournemouth in that previous defeat BUT were fine in the closing stages against Everton. Whether you were there in person or watching on TV, I defy anyone to say that when the clock was showing 78 minutes, any of you were saying the Newcastle players were knackered and looked sure to lose. It had been the opposite, Newcastle much better in the second half and looking the far more likely team to win. With 12 minutes to go I think more a case of feeling time running out and just going to end up with a point from a goalless draw.

The final stats also showed Newcastle had dominated possession with 61% of it, that and Everton just hoofing the ball up the pitch, rather than trying to run past NUFC players, had helped in ensuring fatigue wasn’t even going to be a factor, unlike the way Bournemouth played against us. Running with the ball and not just Pickford hoofing long balls into our defensive areas.

The reality is, it was just two moments where Trippier lost concentration and gifted the clear opportunities for Everton to score the killer two goals, the third was meaningless as the game long gone by then. He lost concentration the same as Thiago Silva did for that killer goal Joelinton scored against Chelsea. It wasn’t he was too tired to run or whatever, he just lost control of the ball and I think that first mistake then undoubted affected him and led to the second. Even after each of those first two goals, Newcastle United created the better chances and were attacking, not tired! Almiron and Isak missing great chances.

There were five days between Man U and Everton which I think meant fatigue not a factor in the loss, just people lazily going off the result and the times when the goals were scored.

Sadly though, these next couple of games, this is much tougher in terms of fatigue for the small group of available Newcastle United players.

Having to play Thursday to Sunday to Wednesday, with only three days each time between the matches, for the same small group of players, it is a massive ask.

I really feel sorry for Eddie Howe in this situation.

I have seen rumours that Longstaff could even be back on Sunday but hopefully AC Milan for sure. Also rumoured Wilson and Botman maybe at least could be on bench for Wednesday.

The cavalry are coming but will they arrive in time?

What kind of team can Eddie Howe put out against Spurs, with AC Milan in mind so quickly afterwards and our Champions League / Europa League hopes all depending on that game now.

If at least some missing players return for Spurs, or at least set to be for the AC Milan game, it / they could just be a game / life changer.