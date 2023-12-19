Opinion

It made me think to myself, isn’t it wonderful to be a Newcastle United fan nowadays

It is just over three weeks since Newcastle United hammered Pochettino’s Chelsea at St James’ Park, Eddie Howe’s side eventually running out 4-1 winners.

It is now down the old Kings Road tonight for our Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against the Blues.

If Newcastle United beat them, we will once again have the smell of Wembley in our nostrils, heading into another two-legged semi-final.

Now before anyone gets the wrong impression, as a Newcastle United fan I’m not jumping the gun. Chelsea should be up for this game after a relatively mediocre start to the 2023/24 campaign.

The thing is though, I can still vividly recall the excitement twelve months ago as it dawned on us that we were on the brink of getting to a Cup Final. It was a feeling I very much liked.

This season we seem to be having to do things the hard way in the old League Cup. An impressive win at home against Manchester City was followed by the 3-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

One of the few exciting cup-ties we played during the disastrous Mike Ashley years, came at Stamford Bridge in September 2010.

Chris Hughton’s Toon side had made a solid start to the season but few gave us any hope in the EFL Cup against Carlo Ancelotti’s reigning Premier League Champions.

Newcastle United really took the game to Chelsea and we raced into a 3-1 lead, the third of those goals coming courtesy of a beautiful strike from outside the area by Shola Ameobi.

The Pensioners came piling back at us though, scoring twice to level the tie. With the game swinging from end to end, Newcastle forced a corner in the 90th minute down the left hand side.

Jonas Gutierrez swung the ball in and there was Shola who had risen like a salmon, to score with a textbook header. The travelling hordes behind the goal were sent into sheer ecstasy as the delighted players celebrated in style.

To put this result into context, our starting line-up had included the likes of Sol Campbell, Haris Vuckic and Nile Ranger.

It would be lovely to see Sven Botman back in action at some point this evening and I hope Alexander Isak has shaken off his niggling injury and returns to the matchday squad. The same goes for Joelinton.

I’m confident that whatever side Eddie Howe puts out, they will be doing their utmost to take us through to the semi-finals.

Just before 7am this morning I bumped into my mate Paz in Tynemouth. He had a small bag packed and was setting off to the match. I could see the excitement on his smiling face and it made me think to myself, isn’t it wonderful to be a Newcastle United fan nowadays.