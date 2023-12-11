Opinion

It does leave me wondering where all these entitled Newcastle United fans have come from?

Another Newcastle United defeat on the road but the lads did all they could against a good Spurs team.

The players were quite clearly running on fumes early in this game, very similar to how they were against a physical Everton team on Thursday.

The writing was on the wall in my opinion against the toffees within 20 minutes, the lads giving all they could but running on empty. Normally covering every blade of grass, the likes of Joelinton and Miggy looked like they were running through mud.

I feel sorry for the squad and Eddie Howe, so many players out for such a long period of time and the majority of them freak injuries.

The high standards these players have set, does not give us the right to automatically expect to beat the likes of Spurs. This group of players have propelled us up the Premier League super quick, quicker than anyone ever expected.

The Amazon documentary clearly showed the board explaining there is always a drop off in form when a club reaches Europe for the first time, in a long time.

I have heard people explain Villa are in Europe etc etc and haven’t dropped off their form in the Premier League but please understand the difference in the two competitions these two clubs are in respectively. We currently sit 7th in the PL, still in the league cup and UCL, Eddie Howe and the team have credit in the bank and then some.

I am grateful we have a manager like Eddie Howe who I know will be hurting more than anyone but will be working with what he has at his disposal, to put things right as quick as he can. However, these new age Newcastle United fans who seem to expect us to brush every team aside, really do need educating, although I would guess some are beyond this.

Whether we progress or not on Wednesday remains to be seen but it has been one hell of a ride in the group of death.

I maintain that had we been any other group in the UCL we would have progressed and possibly with ease.

I do think we will beat Milan on Wednesday evening and this game may well be a bit of a distraction for the starting 11 who have started all the recent games.

The lads will be fully up for it and I really hope our fans are too, those who have been lucky enough to get tickets for the game better get right behind the team.

Fingers crossed the majority in attendance are true Newcastle United fans, that enjoy the game and competition for what it is and help get the lads over the line. Sing your hearts out from minute one to the bitter end, no matter what the result, because this group of players really have done the club proud.