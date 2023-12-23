News

Is Sky Sports expert on target with latest Newcastle United claims?

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on this Newcastle United away game at Luton.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Luton v Newcastle game.

“Do you feel comfortable taking 8/13 with Sky Bet about a Newcastle win – a team that have won just two of their last 15 away games in all competitions?

“When intensity and confidence levels are brimming, Newcastle are clearly a better football team than Luton but Eddie Howe’s men look vulnerable running into a potentially extra motivated home side.

“They’ll be playing with Tom Lockyer in mind, no doubt.

“And as expected this season, Kenilworth Road is proving a difficult venue for Premier League teams to perform at.

“Despite already facing Man City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool at home, Rob Edwards’ side have managed to come out the other side with an 5-8 aggregate scoreline with all games seeing Luton defy getting beaten by more than one goal.

“In fact, 12 of their last 14 games have been settled by a one-goal margin (W2 L7) or have ended drawn. Luton to avoid defeat at 5/4 with Sky Bet stands out – as does a 1-0 home win at 12/1.

“Score Prediction: Luton 1 Newcastle 0”

Some interesting stuff as normal, when it comes to what the Sky Sports expert says, even if I don’t always agree with his conclusions.

Can Newcastle United prove him wrong?

Last weekend the Sky Sports man predicted a 2-1 win for Fulham, which came unstuck. Despite other factors, the truth is that before that Fulham match, Eddie Howe’s side had won all of their last seven home matches in domestic competitions, six in the Premier League and one (v Man City) in the Carabao Cup.

Obviously you can’t ignore the fact that Newcastle United have had a very different away experience this season, compared to at St James’ Park. Incredible to think that the only away victory in the Premier League was an 8-0! The only other away win in any competition this season for NUFC was that stunning 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup.

The fact remains though that whilst Luton aren’t getting beat by much, they usually do lose, home or away. The Hatters have won once away and once at home in the Premier League BUT have lost 11 of their 16 PL matches.

Could this be the day when Newcastle United finally find winning form on the road again? Well, there is a massive carrot, already in this round of fixtures, we have seen Brighton, Villa and Man U all drop points, Everton could potentially get something at Tottenham, whilst Liverpool and Arsenal play each other in the late game.

If Newcastle could win today, they then have a home game against struggling Forest on Boxing Day as we reach the halfway point. Two wins to reach 35 points after 19 matches would for sure see Newcastle United looking very competitive for the higher places.

An hour before kick-off, every Newcastle United fan surely buoyed by the naming of the matchday team and subs…

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

SUBS:

Karius, Dummett, Botman, Ritchie, Isak, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Alex Murphy

For the first time in a very long time, Newcastle United have a subs bench that isn’t just making up the numbers, with the likes of Botman, Isak and Livramento to call on, as well as Hall, Krafth and the rest.

Just maybe there are the beginnings of an end in sight to the severe limitations Eddie Howe has found himself faced with.

This feels like (yet another!) huge match today, three points for NUFC and it would be a very happy black and white Christmas.