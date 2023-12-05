Opinion

Intriguing results, asked Newcastle United fans ‘Champions League last 16 or beat Sunderland?’

It was maybe the most difficult of all questions for Newcastle United fans to answer.

Or maybe not.

A real dilemma question we posed for Newcastle United fans on Monday morning.

The question for Newcastle United fans was:

Would you rather beat AC Milan and go into the Champions League last 16, or beat Sunderland and go into the FA Cup 4th round?

A tricky one.

We know that progressing into the Champions League knockout stages would also need PSG to not win in Dortmund.

For the purposes of the question for Newcastle United fans though, we were assuming that this will be the case.

So…

Win at St James’ Park against AC Milan on Wednesday 13 December 2023 and head into the Champions League last 16 BUT at the same time trading that off with a defeat to Sunderland in the FA Cup.

Alternatively…

Win at the Stadium of Light on the first weekend of 2024 and progress into the FA Cup fourth round BUT at the same time trading that off with a defeat to AC Milan and out of the Champions League, as well as indeed out of Europe altogether.

Thanks to everyone who made the effort to vote, the results now in…

61% Beat AC Milan and progress to Champions League last 16 but lose to Sunderland

39% Beat Sunderland and progress to FA Cup 4th round but lose to AC Milan and exit Europe

I had no idea of what to expect the Newcastle United fans to go for, in terms of the split either way.

Interested in your comments on the result below.