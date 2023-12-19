Opinion

If this ‘exciting’ new Aston Villa fan initiative is ever copied by Newcastle United – It is the end for me

It was all going so spectacularly good at Aston Villa as well.

Unai Emery and his players the surprise package on the pitch.

Now however, the Aston Villa hierarchy doing their level best to undermine that.

I saw this on social media and at first thought it was a spoof.

However, on closer inspection, it proves to be actually true.

The likes of Middlesbrough playing music when a goal is scored.

Leicester City giving out two clapper sticks to every fan to bang together.

I thought I had seen it all, in terms of lame contrived club originated naff initiatives.

I was wrong though, Aston Villa have taken it to another level.

Fan originated initiatives such as the brilliant Wor Flags displays are class, great to add another level of supporter involvement.

This though from Aston Villa is horrific.

It isn’t a Beyonce or Barry Manilow (ask your mam / grandma) concert…

Contrived stuff like this from somebody in the marketing department is just so embarrassing.

Aston Villa official announcement – 19 December 2023:

Aston Villa will become the first football club in the UK to stage a mobile phone light show at Villa Park on Friday night, enabling supporters to play their part in adding to the electric atmosphere on matchday.

Ahead of kick-off against Sheffield United, the stands of our famous home will be lit up in a unique way as the light show takes centre stage.

To get involved, simply download the official Aston Villa app and follow the instructions below…

Step 1

Download the Aston Villa app from the Apple or Google app store – do this before you arrive at the stadium.

Step 2

Open the Aston Villa app (before you arrive at the stadium) or scan the QR code shown at various points around Villa Park.

Step 3

Click the burger menu (located in the top right of the app) and select ‘Light up Villa Park’.

Step 4

Accept the permissions to sync the light show with your phone.

Step 5

You’re now ready to take part in the light show. When prompted, hold your phone above your head with the torch facing the pitch. Your phone torch will automatically sync to the music.

Enjoy the spectacle on Friday!