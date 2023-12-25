Opinion

If I could invite three current Newcastle United players around to my house for a Christmas social gathering

An ideal time in the heart of the festive season to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a small number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Here we have Toon Man of Toon Army Minnesota:

What would be a perfect NUFC Christmas present to unwrap?

A programme from Saturday December 23rd win v Burnley.

It was my first match ever, at SJP, and I was brought there by a cousin that my Dad and I were visiting. It was memorable!

First visit to Newcastle, first trip to SJP, first win (and the only win I saw for years). Plus, I met a certain lass later that evening…

In 2023, what have been your three best Newcastle United moments?

(1) Going to the Southampton win with the missus at SJP

(2) The cup win over Man United with a weak side and beating them convincingly and then watching their fan reaction on YouTube

(3) Meeting NUFC fans at the training ground, stadium, and pubs around Newcastle and making some really fantastic friends.

In 2023, what have been your three worst Newcastle United moments?

(1) The loss to Everton was the worst and having to see T-Tex arms flop around theatrically.

(2) The Carabao Cup loss. We had 70 Toon Army Minnesota fans take off work, meet, and cheer the lads on, only for our team to play a bit flat. And having to do that in the same pub as the Man United fans

(3) Tonali getting suspended was awful. He was just turning the corner when the allegations and resulting punishment happened and I thought he was a fantastic signing (and still may be).

In January, NUFC play Sunderland in the FA Cup, plus PL matches v Liverpool, Man City and Villa. Would you take defeat to the Mackems if it guaranteed three PL wins in January?

Yes, I would.

Of course I am 3300 miles away from Newcastle and there doesn’t seem to be any Mackems in the USA, in addition to Milan.

We’re within touching distance of the top four and would in the mix with those three wins. Plus, I hate Klopp more than Sunderland.

If you could guarantee five NUFC players to be fit for the rest of the season (including all those currently unavailable), who would you choose?

Gordon, Bruno, Isak, Joelinton, and Schar would be my five.

Pace, Power, Fight, Skill, and Understanding right up the centre of the pitch!

Would you have a problem dressing up in a red and white Santa outfit if asked to?

Nope. I’d happily play old St Nick and go on a bender. Kind of like Dan Aykroyd in “Trading Places”. I’m not a proud man and it’ll be a good time.

If you could invite three current Newcastle United players to yours for a social gathering at Christmas, who would you invite and why?

Bruno, Jacob Murphy, and Callum Wilson all would be good fun! I like to laugh, eat, and drink a pint or two and these lads seem like they’d be right up for that!

If you could invite three past Newcastle United players and/or managers around to yours for a social gathering at Christmas, who would you invite and why?

Peter Beardsley, Alan Shearer, and Bobby Robson for sure!

Legends all and I could listen to their stories for years!

Peter was the best player I ever saw in B/W and my personal fave.

Shearer is a great storyteller, enjoys a pint, and was unstoppable on his day.

Robson a true gentleman, can spin a story, and whose professional coaching pedigree is unrivaled.

All Geordies and proud of their city and club!

Assuming you don’t think that position has been reached already, what would it take for you to think Newcastle United needed to consider replacing Eddie Howe?

Eddie Howe can stay and be the gaffer as long as he feels he can do the job. He’s so articulate, honest (except for the pre-match news conference) and oozes class. He proudly represents the club and the club is proud he is!

Call me PollyAnna, but I think he is the best manager for this club, at this time, than any other could be! He’s built a team that tries and I am confident a team that’ll win trophies.

If you were granted three New Year’s wishes (apart from the obvious of winning something!) to come true in 2024…

This is a tough question and requires some thought. And, just to clarify, I am going to relate this question to the Toon (our PowerBall looks pretty juicy right now).

(1) Get/Stay healthy as a team. Win or lose, I want our best players playing front-foot footy.

(2) Score 90+ goals with 15 different scorers.

And, who knows? That is not too outlandish! (3) Beat Liverpool. Although MU Fernandes comes close, I dislike no one in the EPL more than Klopp.

Your New Year’s resolution that is Newcastle United related…?

Seems like a pretty straightforward question but the answer is tough for someone so obsessed with the club. But, it would be to watch a match in 2024 with a minimum of 10 supporter clubs from around the world. I love understanding why people have become Toon fans and their take on the English game and the entities within.

Do you think this FA Cup derby match will make you wish for more derbies to return in years to come, or never to happen again?

No. I’d like to beat them handily and then have them sink to league two.

Win the FA Cup or League Cup sometime in the next five years AND finish between 8th and 10th in each of these five seasons, or win nothing AND finish between 2nd and 4th in every one of these five seasons?

I’d push for the Champions League spots personally. The money is too good and it’ll cement our place as an elite club and provide lasting success. Besides, we can still win the CL!

Three words to sum up what has happened this season so far?

Injured. Knackered. Frustrating!

What are your favourite ever past Newcastle United Christmas time moments / memories. Could be any kind of memories – matches, presents, whatever?

I mentioned earlier that in 1978 during my Christmas break from school, my Dad took me to Newcastle.

There were eight kids in my family and I was chosen because I received the best grades in school for the first term (maybe the only time that happened). It was an adventure!

Between the travel, the differences between the USA and England (my only experiences with England was Monty Python and Benny Hill…. and I still think the latter is funnier!), the Geordies with an accent that I literally couldn’t understand, and then the match v. Burnley.

I’ve never seen anything like SJP and the drunkenness and grittiness all around it. It was both terrifying and electrifying!

It was hard to really follow NUFC from the USA in the two decades after but I stuck it out after that.

I have a picture with my cousin in the city centre after the match. I was 15 years old, properly drunk, and my face in the picture is sheer joy.