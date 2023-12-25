Opinion

If I could guarantee five Newcastle United players to be fit for the rest of the season – Here they are

An ideal time in the heart of the festive season to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a small number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Here we have Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey:

What would be a perfect NUFC Christmas present to unwrap?

A pair of tickets for the FA Cup third round tie.

We entered the ballot but have heard nothing, so we’re resigned to watching it on TV.

In 2023, what have been your three best Newcastle United moments?

As a fanbase, we are blessed right now. There are so many.

If I’m pushed, here goes:

Number one has got to be Nick Pope’s save that denied Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne in injury time to ensure Champions League qualification. A combination of immense relief and unbridled joy.

Number two is probably being there to witness the 3-0 demolition of Man United at Old Trafford in the League Cup. What a performance from players and fans alike. It was fantastic to see the ground empty and walking back to the car amongst those who’d hung around and listening to them whining was extremely satisfying.

Number three is hearing Doris Day on the Tannoy as soon as the ref blew for time on our League Cup semi-final win over Southampton. Hearing ‘tell me ma’ bellowing out from all four corners of St James was a truly emotional experience.

I’m going to cheat and mention others now; Joe Willock’s pass for Isak against Spurs; the first twenty minutes against Spurs; Isak’s amazing run at Goodison that led to Murphy’s goal; Schar’s goal that cemented our battering of PSGm all rank highly.

In 2023, what have been your three worst Newcastle United moments?

Nick Pope’s aberration at home to Liverpool and the realisation that he was going to miss the League Cup Final.

Losing the League Cup Final.

Losing to Chelsea in the League Cup Quarter Final.

In January, NUFC play Sunderland in the FA Cup, plus PL matches v Liverpool, Man City and Villa. Would you take defeat to the Mackems if it guaranteed three PL wins in January?

I want to win all of them!

If you could guarantee five NUFC players to be fit for the rest of the season (including all those currently unavailable), who would you choose?

Nick Pope – whilst he has his faults, he has been sorely missed.

Kieran Trippier – a fit Trips with his mind fully on it, provides inspirational leadership all over the park.

Sven Botman – whilst Jamaal has filled in admirably, we have missed our Dutch Talisman.

Bruno Guimares – so many MOTM awards, he is simply irreplaceable.

Alex Isak – a fit and raring to go Isak will terrorise any defence.

Would you have a problem dressing up in a red and white Santa outfit if asked to?

I don’t do fancy dress, although many years ago, recall watching two lots of fancy dress parties coming to blows in the Empress. I couldn’t believe my eyes when Napoleon Bonaparte was filling in Superman!

If you could invite three current Newcastle United players to yours for a social gathering at Christmas, who would you invite and why?

Since none of them would be on the drink, I wouldn’t bother.

If you could invite three past Newcastle United players and/or managers around to yours for a social gathering at Christmas, who would you invite and why?

King Kev, because he was amazing and I reckon he’d be good craic.

Rafa Benitez because of his principles and the work he’s done for Foodbanks both here and on Merseyside.

Final one would be Steve Bruce, so we take him into the street and put him in the stocks for anyone passing by to throw rotten veg at the odious bleeder.

Assuming you don’t think that position has been reached already, what would it take for you to think Newcastle United needed to consider replacing Eddie Howe?

No return to the Champions League and no trophy by the end of his third full season in charge.

If you were granted three New Year’s wishes (apart from the obvious of winning something!) to come true in 2024…

FFP restrictions to be relaxed, such that we signed four or five quality players in January to get us to the next level.

Champions League qualification.

The dreadful couple who sit next to me at home matches to hand in their season tickets and be replaced by the guy and his son who used to sit there but gave up under the CAshley regime.

Your New Year’s resolution that is Newcastle United related…?

To not let a defeat bother me the way it currently does.

Do you think this FA Cup derby match will make you wish for more derbies to return in years to come, or never to happen again?

I’m not that bothered.

Listening to the draw the other Sunday and hearing we’d play them in the FA Cup for the first time in the competition since 1956 was quite remarkable and unlike many fans, I am looking forward to it.

I actually see it as a free hit for us. Win and well, we’ve beaten them. Lose and well, what changes? We’re still on our upward trajectory and they’re still ‘mierda’, as Spanish Mag would say.

Win the FA Cup or League Cup sometime in the next five years AND finish between 8th and 10th in each of these five seasons, or win nothing AND finish between 2nd and 4th in every one of these five seasons?

Not this old chestnut. Win some silverware for goodness sake!

Three words to sum up what has happened this season so far?

Cursed because our injuries and suspensions have been unbelievable.

Disappointing, not because we’ve lost a few games, it’s more the manner of some of those defeats.

Optimistic, because when Eddie finally has a full-strength squad at his disposal, I’m convinced we can rocket up the table.

What are your favourite ever past Newcastle United Christmas time moments / memories. Could be any kind of memories – matches, presents, whatever?

New Years Day 1985 and beating the Mackems 3-1. It had everything. A Beardsley hat-trick (even though he missed a penalty) and two Mackems sent off. A great memory form a great time in my life.