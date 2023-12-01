News

If anybody was questioning Newcastle United… that will tell you everything – Michael Brown

Michael Brown couldn’t be more impressed with what is happening at Newcastle United.

The former Manchester City and Tottenham midfielder paying tribute to Eddie Howe and his players

Following Tuesday night in Paris, Michael Brown declaring ‘If anybody was questioning Newcastle United and saw what they produced against Paris St-Germain, that will tell you everything.’

Michael Brown is from just down the road at Hartlepool and he believes that whilst it was always going to be tough for Newcastle United to repeat last season’s top four finish, the reality is that Eddie Howe and his team are ‘ticking over nicely.’

This weekend looks massive, as a win for Newcastle United over Man U, if paired with Spurs losing at Man City, would guarantee NUFC move up to fifth and potentially just two points off the top four.

All to play for.

Michael Brown talking to BBC Sport about Newcastle United – 30 November 2023:

“If anybody was questioning Newcastle United and saw what they produced against Paris St-Germain, that will tell you everything.

“The spirit, the desire, they were down to the bare bones squad-wise and couldn’t make many changes.

“To put out a performance like that tells you they are in and around it.

“This season was always going to be tough and we are expecting a lot from them because they finished in that Champions League place.

“They are taking on a whole new level and have to produce it all again.

“Liverpool have improved, then there is Manchester United, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

“It’s tough to finish in the top four but Newcastle are ticking over nicely.”