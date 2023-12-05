Opinion

If 19+ points from these games – I really believe Newcastle United are Premier League title challengers

Whisper it quietly but Newcastle United could be Premier League title contenders.

Another win on Saturday night, a sweet victory against the club we all hate.

It should have been a walkover but one goal was enough and whilst we wanted to give them a good pasting, in reality we did, despite what the 1-0 scoreline suggests to be a narrow victory.

Looking at the overall picture, the amount of injuries and the fixture congestion, we’d have been happy with any sort of win against Man U. So job done and we move on to Everton away on Thursday.

Pundits talk almost every week about who’s going to win the Premier League title, yet Newcastle are never mentioned. You get the usual talk about Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and then you’re told that there’s a group of teams that will fight for fourth and that includes the likes of Villa, Spurs, NUFC and yep, Man U.

Not once have I heard Newcastle United separated from that group and spoken about in such detail as the favourites get. It’s disrespectful and it’s poor on the pundits and media part.

Amongst Newcastle United fans there is plenty of debate about the factors that could decide our season, with a lot of people understandably pointing to the likes of European demands, the January transfer market and the growing injury list.

They’re all fair points .

For me, I think it depends on ten fixtures for me in whether we finish say 6th ,or whisper it quietly, really push for the Premier League title itself.

There’s a lot of injuries at the moment and we can’t afford any more really.

However, this depleted Newcastle United squad has gone to PSG and got a very good point (robbed of three) they’ve beaten Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United at home, knocked Man City and Man U out of the league Cup. There’s players coming back sooner or later for us and I’d say on paper at least, we have got a nice run of fixtures in the league approaching the new year.

I think we will be on 39+ points myself before we go to Anfield and play Liverpool and there’s something really special happening with this team and things are aligning right and falling into place.

There’s a long way to go and we have 24 games of football left in our league campaign.

In my mind we will definitely win 14 of them, that would leave us on 68 points, with then these 10 other trickier looking fixtures, that in my opinion will decide just how high Newcastle United can finish.

Everton A

Tottenham A

Liverpool A

Man City H

Villa A

Arsenal A

Chelsea A

Crystal Palace A

Manchester United A

Brentford A

If we can get 19 points from those difficult fixtures I genuinely believe Newcastle United will be Premier League title winners.

Yes, we need to take one game at a time, whether it’s Luton at home or whoever.

However, I fancy it will be these 10 Premier League fixtures that decide where we finish from 1st to 6th . If I was asked right now I’d probably say 11 points from those highlighted games, so I’d go 79 points (Man City won the Premier League title with 89 points last season, in 2020/21 they won it with 86 points, Man U runners up on only 74 points). So if Eddie and the lads can prove me wrong and do better from those games, who knows how close we can go. HTL.

