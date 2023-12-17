Opinion

I punched the air like he was my own son, when that goal went in

I had a canny day yesterday and more or less finished my Christmas shopping, buying prezzies for me Ma and ex-wife.

I watched the entertaining lunchtime East Anglian derby in the Club,and was joined by a bus trip of about sixteen young lads from Winlaton.

We got the Gateshead game (they lost 2-0 at home to Halifax) on for them on another screen.

The gossip in North Shields in the morning had all been about the current demise at North Shields FC.

I have never been mad on the Robins, though I went to Wembley with some of my family in 2015 and saw them win the FA Vase.

In 2017 I was watching the Toon take on Ipswich in a pub near Shields’ ground. The Robins were playing at home that day and I was astonished to hear cheers when Ipswich scored and later went on to win.

Needless to say I reacted and it ended up turning into a barney. I basically haven’t been bothered about them ever since.

As kick-off for Newcastle v Fulham approached I was extremely confident that we would get back to winning ways.

I was pleased to see Sean Longstaff playing and Sven Botman and Emil Krafth named on the bench.

Our injury curse unfortunately has struck again and we saw the early departures of both Fabian Schar and Joelinton, replaced by Emil Krafth and Lewis Miley.

This was a game that Newcastle were in strong control of and when Lewis Miley eventually broke the deadlock, I dived up and punched the air in a way I would have done if he was my own son.

I love the kid and he had made my day.

The rest of the game and day was full of merriment and I enjoyed my few pints. So much so that I forgot to post my instant fan reaction to The Mag after the final whistle blew on Newcastle 3 Fulham 0.

When I got hyem I had some nosebag and poured myself a large Lagavulin. We are back to winning ways and it’s now on to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

If we can turn the Blues over it will be a fantastic early Christmas present.

A big thank you to Eddie Howe, his staff and players for courageously guiding us over the last few months. This through one of the toughest fixture lists, coupled with an injury crisis far worse than anything I can ever remember.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Saturday 16 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82

Fulham:

Jimenez 22 Red card

Possession was Fulham 29% Newcastle 71%

Total shots were Fulham 6 Newcastle 27

Shots on target were Fulham 4 Newcastle 10

Corners were Fulham 1 Newcastle 5

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 52,055 (Approx 1,200 Fulham)

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Livramento (ritchie 84), Lascelles, Schar (Krafth 14), Burn (Botman 84), Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lewis Miley 36), Almiron, Gordon (Hall 84), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Gillespie, Alex Murphy

(Official Newcastle United injury update – Follows Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Read HERE)

(Marco Silva blames the referee for Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – You have to laugh! Read HERE)

(It was definitely everything I ever dreamt of – Lewis Miley living the… dream – Read HERE)

(Read Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports