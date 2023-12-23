Match Reports

I know not a popular opinion on here but Newcastle really didn’t deserve defeat at Luton today

Luton 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 23 December 3pm

Not really what I was hoping for this Christmas.

My expectations aren’t high these (away) days but hope always still flickers.

Speaking of which, once Newcastle got through a spirited opening eight or nine minutes from the home side (even if they never really threatened), NUFC took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Keeping the ball, passing it about, Luton chasing and chasing. We had control.

Then came the fateful moment, a quality Anthony Gordon cross, Callum Wilson free header in middle of the goal six yards out unmarked, United in the lead. What’s this though, a very good save by the keeper BUT he should have had no chance, a header down towards either corner and the Luton keeper would have been helpless. Instead, Wilson, who is usually so clinical, especially with his head, gives the keeper a chance to save. Wilson had actually already had one other headed chance which he put just wide from close in, though that wasn’t quite as easy.

This is what is killing us away from home, not taking key opportunities. Isak hitting the post from close in when 2-1 up at West Ham, chances missed at Wolves when leading, even those recent losses at Everton and Spurs… at Everton Newcastle had plenty of chances to win it before the late mistakes AND even after conceding had more really good chances.

Taking opportunities can cover up a multitude of sins, whilst continually not taking them, creates serious problems.

At home, NUFC tend to create so many chances it doesn’t really matter when you don’t take some of them. Away from home you need to be far more clinical.

Surely one of the most bizarre statistics of all time, is that Newcastle United have scored more goals in one of their away matches than the other eight combined.

An 8-0 at Sheffield United and then in the other eight PL away matches, seventeen goals conceded and only six scored.

Back to this one and after Wilson failed with that absolute sitter, Townsend didn’t with his. That absolute rat who couldn’t get away quick enough after relegation in 2016, sees a corner go over Bruno’s head, Barkley flicks on in hope and as is Newcastle’s current luck, straight to the former NUFC winger who has a free header not far out and scores. I have no doubt if Wilson had taken his equally easy chance, Newcastle then go on to win, the match decided in those five minutes.

Though having said that, whilst I am not saying Newcastle deserved to win this, they certainly didn’t deserve to lose. Based on the rest of this match.

The Townsend opener obviously rocked them and lifted Luton, who then could have put the game to bed, when Barkley then hit the bar from distance and then Dubravka made a good save with his foot. However, second half and Newcastle well on top.

Isak on the hour mark denied a goal after what felt an endless VAR check on offside. If you need this amount of time to decide with a magnify glass that a player is allegedly millimetres offside, is that really what you want to happen in these situations?

During and after the match I have seen countless comments of Luton are a rubbish side, Newcastle a disgrace, NUFC should be winning a game like this easy, Luton much the better team today… and so on.

I find it difficult to believe these people watched the match and what they are saying is simply not true.

I say again, on the balance of play and chances, Newcastle deserved something. That isn’t to say Luton fluked it BUT it is to say Eddie Howe’s team were decent overall BUT just can’t score away from home. I think it has become a bit of a mental block and players lack conviction when getting chances now on the road.

As for this nonsense that Newcastle United should win easy at Luton because the Hatters are (supposedly) so so bad.

These were Luton’s most recent four home matches…

Luton could and should have beat Liverpool at home, the scousers fluking an equaliser in the fifth minute of added time.

Luton won 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace.

Luton led 3-2 at home to Arsenal and lost 4-3 due to a Rice goal in the seventh minute of added time.

Luton led against Man City at Kenilworth Road before losing to two goals in the final half hour.

Of course it goes without saying that Newcastle United need to improve their away form and results BUT it doesn’t mean that Eddie Howe and his players are suddenly useless. The stunning home form tells you otherwise. What it tells me is that we simply have to stay behind the manager and his players, help them through this bizarre period where home and away form just can’t be explained, accept that so many matches and so few available players has played a part (not a total excuse / reason). Then who knows, magically we may just produce stunning results at both Liverpool and Arsenal in the next two Premier League away games.

Speaking of current media darlings Villa who have had hardly any injuries this season and taken full advantage. How do you explain their form where they win 10 of their last 14 Premier League matches yet as well as draws away at local rivals Wolves and at Bournemouth, they manage to lose 2-0 at home to relegation threatened Forest and very lucky to get a late late draw at home to Sheffield United last night?

Newcastle United have to improve their results away from home BUT that isn’t proof that anything is broken, we just need to play better on the road and take our chances. Whilst of course maintaining our stunning home form.

Today’s big positives for me were Isak returning and reminding us how brilliant he is. His little turns and gliding past opponents, that has been badly missed.

Whilst also, whilst I felt really sorry for Lascelles going off injured, I couldn’t help think that the reuniting of last season’s outstanding back four from the 37th minute onwards, is potentially a massive leap forward to continuing the outstanding home form AND a base to build much better away results.

Both Schar and Botman reminding us just what a positive it is, having two cool ball playing customers in the centre of defence, who also happen to be very good defenders.

Be upset with today’s result but don’t make a drama out of a (relative away) crisis.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Luton:

Townsend 25

Possession was Luton 35% Newcastle 65%

Total shots were Luton 16 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Luton 5 Newcastle 2

Corners were Luton 6 Newcastle 7

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 11,042 (1,100 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles (Botman 37), Schar, Burn (Hall 85), Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Isak 37), Almiron (Livramento 81), Gordon, Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports