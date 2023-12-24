Opinion

I don’t think the Newcastle United owners will put up with much more of this

I’m sad at getting beat off Luton Town.

Newcastle United’s away form this season, apart from the majestical 8-0 victory against Sheffield United, has been absolutely abysmal.

To add salt into our wounds, a washed up Andros Townsend scored the only goal of the game in our 1-0 loss at Kenilworth Road.

Make no bones about it, questions will be getting asked behind the scenes by the Newcastle United owners.

I thought the team picked and the players available were good enough to deal with what I regard as a below average side.

Eddie Howe is now under pressure and it’s no use saying otherwise.

I’m not advocating changing manager anytime soon but if there is no trophy in the cabinet in the next eighteen months we need to tear the contract up and bring in a new man.

We are undoubtedly ahead of schedule but I’m sick of hearing that this is a hindrance.

The team look totally goosed at present.

Finishing in the top four this season is now merely a pipedream and sides like Spurs and Villa look set to finish above us. I don’t find this acceptable.

If there isn’t positive and influential participation in the January transfer window I can see our season petering out.

You may all think I’m putting a dampener on Christmas but Newcastle United ensured that, when we threw a lead away against Chelsea in a cup quarter final in the 93rd minute.

I don’t for one minute think that Newcastle United owners are anywhere near happy with the current situation.

I also don’t think that they will put up with many more abject and sometimes heartbreaking results as we have seen recently.

My ticker isn’t getting any younger and I can’t wait forever more for my team to deliver.

The loss against the tiny Hatters of Luton Town was just the latest kick in the Henry Halls.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Luton 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 23 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Luton:

Townsend 25

Possession was Luton 35% Newcastle 65%

Total shots were Luton 16 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Luton 5 Newcastle 2

Corners were Luton 6 Newcastle 7

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 11,042 (1,100 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles (Botman 37), Schar, Burn (Hall 85), Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Isak 37), Almiron (Livramento 81), Gordon, Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports