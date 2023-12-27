Opinion

I blame Nick Pope

Nick Pope, Nick Pope, why did you do it?

I often daydream, thinking what if, what if?

Saturday 18 February 2023, Liverpool had smashed and grabbed two goals early on (the same but opposite end of the match to what would happen against the scousers six months later at St James’ Park) and then Liverpool played through again. However, Nick Pope sweeping far outside his area, as usual, to help out his defence and save the situation.

Sadly though, this time, everything that could go wrong, did go wrong. As Nick Pope came to meet the ball it suddenly dipped and the Newcastle United keeper tried to react but instead his reflexes saw his arm shoot across and block the ball.

A needless red card, Nick Pope sent off and missing the next game.

That next game happening to be Newcastle United’s first cup final in 24 years.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Newcastle actually playing pretty well at Wembley in the first half, at least as good as the opposition, yet somehow going in 2-0 down and the final effectively lost.

Would Nick Pope have made a difference? Well, we will never know, but in my opinion, yes, every chance that he would have made a difference. Karius did his best but Nick Pope is levels above. It might have been goalless at the break, maybe more realistically only a goal down and Man U not having that two goal cushion that they sat back so deep on and despite a dominant NUFC second half, very tough to find space in and around the Man U box, chances when they did come were not taken.

Anyway, if Nick Pope hadn’t got that red card, I think every chance that we could be sitting here now, NOT talking about how many decades since the last trophy, instead only months.

Nick Pope was a key reason why Newcastle United (and Man City) conceded the fewest Premier League goals last season.

He was also the individual who was massively most responsible for getting Newcastle to Wembley, which made it extra cruel for him that he missed it.

That Carabao Cup run actually started at Tranmere, United going a goal down. It seems forever ago when I say that Karl Darlow was in goal that day in August 2022 and Chris Wood scored the winner (Lascelles the equaliser).

However, Nick Pope took over cup duties from there, not exactly single-handedly (both hands?) getting us to Wembley, but the main man for sure.

Five games against Premier League opposition took us to Wembley and Nick Pope only conceded once in over eight hours of cup football. That was a wonder strike from Southampton striker Adams at St James’ Park, unstoppable.

Ruining Nick Pope’s run of what would have made it five Carabao Cup matches without conceding, all against PL opposition. The cherry on the icing on the cup cake of course was the Palace match, Nick Pope making three brilliant saves in the penalty shoot out.

Fast forward to August 2023.

Some Newcastle United fans are actually demanding that Nick Pope is dropped.

This had been coming for some time, his embarrassing critics absolutely fixated on the keeper’s kicking, the ‘logic’ being that if only Newcastle United had a goalkeeper that was really good at playing the ball, how automatically better the team would be.

Hmmm, call me old school, but I have actually always valued most a goalkeeper who can keep the ball out of that net thing.

The way his embarrassing critics went on, you would think that Nick Pope was costing us goals every match due to his lack of ability on the ball. Yes, his kicking did eventually help cost us a goal, at Brighton away this season, but even then, Tonali had a chance to clear the ball and failed with that, Brighton then scoring. Name me another goal though where Nick Pope’s kicking caused it?

To think, so many Newcastle United fans getting so hysterical just because a goalkeeper would sometimes kick it out of play instead of to a Newcastle player, demanding that he be dropped.

That worked out well.

So, his critics got their wish, however, a massive nightmare instantly recognised by those of who properly valued / value Nick Pope.

Why did you do it?

That dominant 1-0 (should have bee 5-0 if taking half our chances) victory over Manchester United on 2 December (only 25 days ago!), Man U a rare touch in our box but Fabian Schar boots it clear. However, alert as ever, Nick Pope is already diving over to make absolutely sure the lead is kept intact. The ultimately unnecessary dive turns to disaster, as a freak injury sees Pope’s should pop out and, as I mentioned earlier, once again, the rest is history.

These are the matches that have followed in the next 24 days after that Man U injury that meant surgery for Nick Pope:

Everton 3 Newcastle 0

Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (lost 4-2 on penalties)

Luton 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Forest 3

As per what happened last year, Nick Pope and the missed Man U Wembley final, would Newcastle United have done better these past 24 days and seven matches, with Nick Pope in goal?

Well, I am absolutely confident that Newcastle United would have conceded less than 14 goals in seven games AND NUFC wouldn’t have lost six of them.

Just like any individual, the blame for recent results isn’t only just on him. It has been a collective not good enough.

However, maybe a few of those who were constantly getting hysterical about some misplaced kicks, will finally realise just how important a quality goalkeeper is. You know, such as Nick Pope.

These last seven matches without Nick Pope:

Played 7 Won 1 Drawn 0 Lost 6 Conceded 14

The previous sixteen matches with Nick Pope:

Played 16 Won 9 Drawn 4 Lost 3 Conceded 12

Eight of his last sixteen appearances saw Nick Pope keep a clean sheet and it would have been nine of course if not for that shocking penalty decision at PSG.

Nick Pope is a top quality goalkeeper, right up there in the top bracket in the Premier League, as good as anybody.

Sven Botman the same, by far our best goalkeeper.

Bruno Guimaraes the same story in midfield.

Alexander Isak a striker as good as any in the Premier League.

Bottom line though is that this recent run of games / defeats has seen only Bruno available game after game and playing every midweek as well, he can only do so much.

Chuck in Joelinton as well in midfield and it is the spine / backbone of this Newcastle United side.

If you want to be pedantic, four of these five were available to Eddie Howe against Forest, only Nick Pope missing.

The reality is though that Botman is only slowly recovering from his long-term injury and clearly not 100 per cent, nowhere near. Alexander Isak a little ahead of him and just back from an injury break himself, he was magnificent yesterday and as a sub at Luton, proving exactly why so he has been so badly missed! Joelinton clearly only able to play in those later stages against Forest, whilst basically Bruno is knackered and needs a lie down and a bit time with his ever growing Geordie family.

This is where though a brilliant goalkeeper can massively paper over the cracks.

No way would Chris Wood have scored a hat-trick if Nick Pope had been in goal, he (Pope) is that good. Dubravka never looked close to saving a penalty at Chelsea, Nick Pope would have, plus I also am convinced that Mudryk wouldn’t have scored the equaliser either, as Pope would have been proactive in stopping him.

I could go on…

With Nick Pope we could have been (potentially!) looking at last 16 of the Champions League and semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, plus at least a few more Premier League points.

Martin Dubravka is doing his best, along with all the other players who aren’t as good as Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Bruno.

However, class is permanent and form is temporary.

Nick Pope can’t come back quick enough.