Opinion

How do you explain the unexplainable at Newcastle United?

I want you to consider some Newcastle United results, all of them this season, both lists.

WON AGAINST – Manchester City, Arsenal, PSG, Chelsea, Manchester United (twice), Aston Villa

LOST AGAINST – Everton, Luton, Bournemouth

How do you explain the two sets of results?

Maybe these stats elsewhere might help explain the unexplainable at Newcastle United.

Manchester City

Lost to Wolves, Villa, Arsenal, Newcastle United and failed to beat Chelsea away and Palace, Liverpool and Tottenham at home.

Aston Villa

Lost to Forest and Everton, hammered by Newcastle United and Liverpool, failed to beat Wolves, Bournemouth and home to Sheffield United.

Liverpool

Lost to Tottenham, Toulouse, Union Saint-Gilloise and failed to beat Chelsea, Luton, Brighton, Man Utd, Arsenal and Man City

Arsenal

Lost to West Ham, Lens, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and failed to beat Fulham, PSV Eindhoven, Spurs, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The unpredictability of football is what makes to so great AND so frustrating.

You have Manchester City, the best team in the world, have just picked up their fifth trophy of 2023 and yet in their last 12 games against Premier League clubs they have failed to win eight of them!

Please let it make sense.

I suppose what I want to say, the conclusion I have come to with Newcastle United, is that if it can happen to Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, it can happen to anybody.

I don’t hear anybody calling for Pep Guardiola to be sacked, he has so much credit in the bank of course.

I think the same is the case with Eddie Howe and Newcastle United, he also has far too much credit in the bank for anybody to seriously be saying his position should be in any way under threat.

That doesn’t mean that Eddie Howe gets a free pass, far from it.

It is his duty to find the answers, how to make Newcastle United more consistent, more competitive, especially away from home.

So many matches to play, playing every midweek, with so few players to choose from who are available (including those not properly fit), has of course affected certain games / results. However, it doesn’t answer the question / form fully away from home, not at all.

I know it is a but simplistic but Newcastle United have lost so many matches because they are not scoring enough goals in away matches and conceding too many.

You then dig below that and typically, compared to an average home match, Newcastle United have far less possession and/or control of matches, don’t create as many chances, concede far more chances at the other end. Then the finishing hasn’t been as sharp and neither the defending.

Eddie Howe must take his share of the blame, just as he takes his share of the credit for the home form.

My feeling is that I trust Eddie Howe more than I would any other manager, to be the one to come up with the answers.

Like pretty much every other manager at any club, one day Eddie Howe will leave Newcastle United and that, almost certainly, will be due to results not being good enough over a certain period of time.

That time is obviously not now and I look forward to many more seasons ahead of us with Eddie Howe in charge, as he keeps finding the answers when just like any other manager / club, Newcastle United hit a bad patch.