Opinion

Help pay tribute tonight to this young Newcastle United fan who has tragically lost his life

Many of you may have read elsewhere about the tragic death of young Newcastle United fan Sonny Farrier, from Walker, the weekend before last.

The 17 year-old was travelling in a van with his dad, making a delivery, in Consett when the van hit ice on a steep hill, skidded and came to rest against a tree.

Sonny and his dad, Lar, were both unharmed and got out of the van to see what they could do because it was stuck. Unfortunately, a car, presumably also skidding on the ice, hit both Sonny and the van.

Sadly, although his dad attempted to treat him with CPR, he died at the scene.

Sonny was a massive Newcastle United fan – a season ticket holder since the age of six. His mother says he never missed a game and had gone to every Champions League game this season so he would have been in his seat tonight.

I know that some of his friends started a bit of a campaign to have a minute’s applause on 18 minutes tonight because Thursday would have been his 18th birthday.

I don’t believe anything official has been put in place but family and friends are now planning to do something themselves in the area where they sit.

This message was put on Facebook by ‘It’s in Black and White Shop’:

‘After the Tragic News of young Sonny Farrier losing his life at such a Young Age we are hoping to be able to get this across to the fans who sat around him in the Ground.

We are Printing lots of R.I.P Sonny Farrier Flags to give out Free on Wednesday Night to Hopefully be held up in the area where his seat was!

Flags can be collected from our Shop on Wednesday:

Its in Black and White

2C Leazes Park Road

Opposite the Labour Club’

Look out for this tonight if you are at the match and do your best to join in with any celebration of the young boy’s life. It will mean a massive amount to his friends and family.