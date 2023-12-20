Opinion

Hello, is that the Disaster Police? Please send help urgently!

Oh n0, Newcastle United knocked out in the quarter-finals of a cup!

Send for the disaster police! It’s all over.

Sack the board, bring back Steve Bruce and the firing squad.

Also, a case of two semi-finals not placed amongst the other January matches, a blessing potentially in disguise with the FA Cup and some tough Premier League fixtures?

The injury list continues to grow.

Some players are returning but possibly (all but certainly?) not all 100% fit, as last night showed.

Eddie Howe had no other choice with Kieran Trippier, still carrying some sort of injury but sent into battle along with BDB, also probably not 100% fit. Whilst 34 year old Matt Ritchie (by the way a fantastic professional throughout his NUFC career), who just seems to be out of his depth within our current squad.

So, more time for players’ injury recovery and giving the players fit enough to play, more recovery time, along with the January transfer window now being less than two weeks away. Things may not be that bad?

The thrill of the FA Cup against a team who’s name escapes me and who were once in the Premier League but now of little concern.

Whilst currently sixth in the Premier League table. four points potentially off a Champions League place (again) and only five points behind Manchester City (in fourth).

A lighter schedule than would otherwise have been the case, which now gives us a better chance to concentrate on finishing as high as possible… and potentially more Champions League football at SJP.

Merry Christmas all and best wishes for 2024.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties) – Tuesday 19 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 16

Penalties: Wilson scores, Trippier wide, Bruno scores, Ritchie saved

Chelsea:

Mudryk 90+2

Penalties: Palmer scores, Gallagher scores, Nkunku scores, Mudryk scores

Possession was Chelsea 78% Newcastle 22%

Total shots were Chelsea 15 Newcastle 4

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 7 Newcastle 1

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 38,058 (4,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Trippier 45), Lascelles, Botman (Burn 45), Livramento, Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 52), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Alex Murphy

Confirmed Newcastle United matches to end of January 2024:

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports