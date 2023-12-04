News

Harry Redknapp explains why he has picked out this Newcastle United trio

Harry Redknapp has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are three stand out players from Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 on Saturday at St James’ Park.

Harry Redknapp explaining to Betvictor why he chose this Newcastle United trio amongst his Premier League team of the week:

Jordan Pickford

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Fabian Schar

“I could have picked any of these Newcastle defenders but I thought Schar was outstanding.

“I’ve always liked the lad, what a bit of business he’s been for Newcastle down the years.

“He’s so composed and cruises through a lot of these games, he’s a really consistent player.

“I don’t think people realise how good this bloke is.”

Ben Mee

Tino Livramento

“I couldn’t leave Livramento out of my side, what a week this boy has had.

“I thought he was superb in Paris during the week and backed it up against [Man] United.

“He was very highly thought of at Chelsea and then Southampton and it looks like he’s putting it all together now and has recovered from that bad injury he had.

“I know he can play for a few countries; Gareth needs to be getting on that phone soon!”

Enzo Fernandez

Giovani Lo Celso

Anthony Gordon

“Another week, another Anthony Gordon selection!

“This boy shows no sign of slowing down, I’m loving what I’m seeing from him.

“He’s probably been the form player in the league over the last few weeks.

“You see that desire to get in the box and to get on the scoresheet.

“Eddie deserves credit for adding that to his game.”

Luca Koleosho

Dejan Kulusekvski

Gabriel Jesus

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Saturday 2 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 55

Man U:

Possession was Man U 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Man U 8 (2) Newcastle 22 (14)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (1) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man U 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,214 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United team v Man U:

Pope (Dubravka 86), Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 90+7), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports