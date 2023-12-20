Opinion

Ghost of Steve Bruce still dominating – Sums up Eddie Howe bad luck at Newcastle United

Steve Bruce continues to haunt us.

The fella from Corbridge that was going to relegate us, continues to cast his considerable shadow over the new Newcastle United.

It may be over two years since he departed but the ghost of Christmas past still makes us shiver when he rattles his chains and infiltrates our dreams, sorry, nightmares.

On Tuesday night, it was how come richest club in the world Newcastle United didn’t win at poor little old underdogs Chelsea.

Well, Steve Bruce was rattling his chains again, reminding us of nightmares past…

Newcastle players used v Chelsea, the year they signed on at NUFC and which manager was in place at the time:

2013 Lewis Miley (Alan Pardew – Miley signs on at NUFC at age of 7)

2014 Jamaal Lascelles (Alan Pardew)

2016 Matt Ritchie (Rafa Benitez)

2018 Sean Longstaff (Made his debut (in 2018) under Rafa Benitez)

2018 Martin Dubravka (Rafa Benitez)

2019 Miguel Almiron (Rafa Benitez)

2019 Emil Krafth (Steve Bruce)

2020 Callum Wilson (Steve Bruce)

2022 Kieran Trippier (Eddie Howe)

2022 Bruno Guimaraes (Eddie Howe)

2022 Dan Burn (Eddie Howe)

2022 Sven Botman (Eddie Howe)

2023 Anthony Gordon (Eddie Howe)

2023 Tino Livramento (Eddie Howe)

Yes, the moneybags richest club in the world Newcastle United, started last night at Chelsea with seven of the eleven having already been at St James’ Park in the days of Steve Bruce. Then 34 year old Matt Ritchie making it eight from the Steve Bruce era when he came off the bench at Stamford Bridge.

A reminder yet again of the miracle that Eddie Howe has woven at St James’ Park, taking over a Steve Bruce team / squad destined for sure to relegation, yet bringing them to a totally different level and blending them with some inspired signings these past four transfer windows.

However, when so many players are missing, both purchased under Eddie Howe AND who are still around from the Steve Bruce days, it is a reality check as well.

As for the five Newcastle United players in the matchday squad at Chelsea who didn’t get on the pitch, none of them have cost NUFC a fee – Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Alex Murphy (though potentially 19 year old Lewis Hall may cost a fee in the future).

To say that last night’s team at Chelsea was an Eddie Howe one is stretching credulity, when seven of them were inherited from the Steve Bruce era.