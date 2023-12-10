Opinion

Get up off your knees – If Newcastle United win these two matches we are flying

Like everybody else connected with Newcastle United, obviously I am not happy to lose any match.

However, perspective is needed as always.

Newcastle United are going through a rough patch at the moment in terms of the fates conspiring against us and Eddie Howe and the boys are doing their level best to deal with it.

Our job as fans is to just stick with it and support them.

It really is that easy.

With the defeat following so swiftly after Everton, some people just so easily lose their heads.

In these next eight days, we have two massive potentially season defining matches, with Fulham sandwiched in between.

I am not saying Fulham isn’t important but… I am saying these other two matches ARE more important than when the Cottagers visit St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe and his players have worked miracles to get us into such an unbelievable position.

Yes, if Newcastle United win against Chelsea and avoid defeat against AC Milan, then NUFC are in the semi-finals of the League Cup (again!) and guaranteed to be still in Europe when we get to February 2024!

Newcastle United got to the quarter-finals of the League Cup thanks to becoming the first team to beat Man City this season and then hammered Man U 3-0 AWAY!

Whilst in the Champions League in the toughest of all Group of Death, Newcastle United are not just still alive, they have been superb and only need to avoid defeat at home to ensure Europa League in February 2024, whilst a win would see United into the last 16 of the Champions League if Dortmund avoid defeat at home to PSG.

As I say, Get Up Off Your Knees, this season is very much alive and kicking, let’s make sure we help the manager and players over the line on Wednesday night at St James’ Park.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 10 December 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 90+1

Spurs:

Udogie 26, Richarison 38, 60, Son 85 pen

Possession was Spurs 57% Newcastle 43%

Total shots were Spurs 23 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Spurs 9 Newcastle 3

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 61,171 (Newcastle United 3,000, less those who couldn’t get there due to train problems and the club refusing to allow them to transfer their tickets to other fans, without fear of punishment)

Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento (Hall 74), Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron (Longstaff 64), Gordon (Ritchie 74), Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports