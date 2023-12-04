News

Garth Crooks selects Newcastle United two in Premier League team of the week – Obvious choices?

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are two Newcastle United players from the game at St James’ Park.

Obvious choices?

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Fabian Schar and Anthony Gordon in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

Fabian Schar (Newcastle):

“Watching Schar drive at the Manchester United defence with the ball at his feet was almost a throwback to the days of Philippe Albert during the Kevin Keegan era.

“The ensuing free-kick by Kieran Trippier left Andre Onana in the United goal rooted to the spot, only to be saved by the underside of the bar.

“Schar’s contribution to Newcastle’s victory cannot be underestimated.

“The Swiss international was outstanding and never gave Anthony Martial a kick.

“It was Schar who blocked the shot destined for the back of the net and resulted in Nick Pope dislocating his shoulder.

“Was he lucky not to get booked for the tackle on Bruno Fernandes? Probably, but referees are allowed to use their discretion in a contact sport.”

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle):

“Gordon has now scored in four Premier League home games, and the way he is playing I’ve no doubt there are more to come.

“His performances for Newcastle recently beg the question, why hasn’t he been considered for England?

“The difference between Gordon and Marcus Rashford on Saturday night was like chalk and cheese.

“One player was clearly enjoying his game and the other wasn’t.

“I have been a huge admirer of Rashford, even when he was having a difficult time under Jose Mourinho, but his performance at St James’ Park was concerning. It’s time Rashford stopped sulking and produced the passion and desire a team like Manchester United deserve.”

No complaints at the choice of Schar and Gordon by Garth Crooks.

However, I thought there were a number of other outstanding performances from NUFC players, with Trippier, Livramento, Bruno and Joelinton all excellent as well.

The Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week in full:

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Dara O’Shea (Burnley)

Fabian Schar (Newcastle)

Luca Koleosho (Burnley)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Dwight McNeil (Everton)

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham)

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Saturday 2 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 55

Man U:

Possession was Man U 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Man U 8 (2) Newcastle 22 (14)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (1) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man U 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,214 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United team v Man U:

Pope (Dubravka 86), Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 90+7), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports