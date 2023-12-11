News

Garth Crooks – I said at the beginning of the season Newcastle may…

Garth Crooks has been talking about Newcastle United.

This follows the 4-1 defeat on Sunday at Tottenham.

Quickly following on from the 3-0 loss for Eddie Howe’s side at Goodison Park.

Garth Crooks speaking to BBC Sport – 10 December 2023:

“I said at the beginning of the season Newcastle may have a little too much on their plate.

“Playing Champions League football and expecting to retain a top-four position in your own domestic league is about as demanding as it gets.

“Kieran Trippier, who has featured so prominently this season for the Magpies, was taken apart by Son and eventually substituted.

“I don’t think for one second it would have happened under normal circumstances, but this is no ordinary season for Newcastle.

“Spurs, on the other hand, can be shockingly inconsistent but brilliant when they get it right and against Newcastle they got it spot on.”

The thing is…

There is coping with Premier League and Champions League football.

Then there is…

Coping with Premier League and Champions League football when you have an unprecedented half your first team squad missing.

Extra games obviously add to the demands but just look at how well Newcastle United were coping with a busy schedule after that tough opening to the Premier League season, that tough opening seeing three defeats in four games when Newcastle were NOT playing Champions League matches and indeed had no midweek matches at all.

When the midweek matches kicked in, Eddie Howe and Newcastle United were coping just fine.

Look at the midweek results especially… a great draw away in the San Siro, hammering PSG, beating Man City when Eddie Howe changed ALL of his outfield players, then hammering Man U 3-0 away when making eight changes!

If Newcastle United had ‘only’ had seven or eight players instead of a dozen, then I think we are looking at a very different scenario.

At the start of the season Garth Crooks wasn’t forecasting 12 or more Newcastle United players missing at the same time for so long!

Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 10 December 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 90+1

Spurs:

Udogie 26, Richarison 38, 60, Son 85 pen

Possession was Spurs 57% Newcastle 43%

Total shots were Spurs 23 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Spurs 9 Newcastle 3

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 61,171 (Newcastle United 3,000, less those who couldn’t get there due to train problems and the club refusing to allow them to transfer their tickets to other fans, without fear of punishment)

Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento (Hall 74), Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron (Longstaff 64), Gordon (Ritchie 74), Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy

(Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Read HERE)

(Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – They got that vengeance… And then some – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports