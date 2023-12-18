Opinion

Garth Crooks has Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week – Missed the obvious?

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one Newcastle United player from the game at St James’ Park.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Lewis Miley in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

“It looks like Newcastle United may have unearthed another gem.

“Lewis Miley is his name and his game reminds me more of a Steven Gerrard than a Paul Gascoigne.

“More comfortable on his left side than he is on his right, but that didn’t seem to matter the way he struck the ball so sweetly with his right foot to score his first goal for his club.

“Miley has come into the Newcastle side at the right time. The team are bursting with good professionals who will look after him.

“In fact, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon were instrumental in supporting Miley’s game on the day.

“Fulham, on the other hand, suffered from a referee with a shocking attack of playing to the St James’ Park crowd. Raul Jimenez’s challenge that led to his red card was an embarrassing striker’s challenge but nothing more.”

Lewis Miley was of course excellent when coming off the bench and of course scored that vital opening goal.

However, there was only one man of the match on Saturday and that was Bruno Guimaraes. He was another level compared to anybody else on the pitch and as well as his skill, his commitment in winning through four or five challenges to lay on that goal for the 17 year old, was just superb. Whilst it went to the sublime when Bruno put in that cross with the outside of his boot for Burn to add the third.

You have to laugh as well at the Garth Crooks take on the Raul Jimenez incident.

As former top referee Dermot Gallagher detailed earlier today, the Fulham striker was out of control when launching himself, it was reckless and negligent and Gallagher pointed out the obvious, it was a red card 100%.

As for Garth Crooks claiming the crowd won the red card decision…

Has Garth Crooks even seen what happened to bring about the red card?

The referee didn’t give a red card, he only gave a yellow, no matter how the crowd reacted.

It was only when hundreds of miles away the VAR sent a message telling the referee that he’d made a massive error, did he take the guidance and eventually give the correct and obvious decision.

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Andre Onana (Man Utd)

Diogo Dalot (Man Utd)

Alex Moreno (Aston Villa)

James Tarkowski (Everton)

Amadou Onana (Everton)

Lewis Miley (Newcastle)

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Mohammed Kudus (West Ham)

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Saturday 16 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82

Fulham:

Jimenez 22 Red card

Possession was Fulham 29% Newcastle 71%

Total shots were Fulham 6 Newcastle 27

Shots on target were Fulham 4 Newcastle 10

Corners were Fulham 1 Newcastle 5

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 52,055 (Approx 1,200 Fulham)

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Livramento (ritchie 84), Lascelles, Schar (Krafth 14), Burn (Botman 84), Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lewis Miley 36), Almiron, Gordon (Hall 84), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Gillespie, Alex Murphy

Confirmed and potential Newcastle United matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Monday 8 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(Guessing would be) Monday 15 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Potential FA Cup third round replay

Monday 22 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final second leg

Saturday 27 January 2024 (Weekend of) -FA Cup fourth round

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

(***As you can see, if United win at Chelsea on Tuesday, it then guarantees a two-legged semi-final. Whilst a win at Sunderland would guarantee another game in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with even the possibility of another ‘bonus’ match if Newcastle draw at Sunderland and then beat them in a St James’ Park replay. Certainly no Newcastle United fan will be complaining if wins at Chelsea and Sunderland lead to more matches…)