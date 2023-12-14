News

Gabby Agbonlahor is worried about Newcastle United

Gabby Agbonlahor has been talking about Newcastle United.

This follows the defeat on Wednesday night.

Eddie Howe’s side losing 2-1 to AC Milan at St James’ Park.

Gabby Agbonlahor declaring he is ‘worried’ about Newcastle United…

Gabby Agbonlahor speaking to Talksport after Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2:

“I’m quite worried as an Aston Villa fan that Newcastle are out [of the Champions League].

“They are going to be having talks now as players and management like ‘let’s go and do that [qualify for Champions League] again’.

“Let’s get into the top four.

“We want that again.

“That feeling of playing in the Champions League.

“They are going to be at it now, until the end of the season.”

Who knows how Newcastle United will now do in the Premier League, however, what I do know is that Fulham home, Luton away and Forest home give Eddie Howe’s side the perfect chance to be in a very healthy position once again, by the time we reach the halfway point of the season after that Forest match. By then Newcastle United will have played all of the other 19 PL clubs and a decent time to take stock.

By that point as well, you hope Eddie Howe will have a significantly better set of options to select from. Wilson, Longstaff and Burn have returned in recent days to the matchday squad and are looking to get back to peak match fitness, with the likes of Botman, Barnes and Anderson heavily rumoured to be following them in the near future.

Good luck to this Gabby Agbonlahor side, Villa doing well. However, you can’t ignore the fact that they have been very very lucky with injuries, just checked and only three out injured – Mings, Traore and Buendia. This is where even just a few injuries to their key players, such as Watkins and McGinn, then how would Villa be doing?

For Newcastle United to have so many players out for a lengthy period has been astonishing, half the first team squad recently for a sizeable run of matches.

Eddie Howe’s side hammered Villa 5-1 on the opening day of the season and I have just checked, only one of Newcastle’s goalscorers that day was in the starting eleven last night, also only one player who got an assist on the opening day, was a starter against AC Milan last night.

Anyway, nice to hear Gabby Agbonlahor is thinking about us.

Even better is the fact that Gabby Agbonlahor says he is worried about Newcastle United!

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2 – Wednesday 13 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 33

AC Milan:

Pulisic 59, Chukwueze 84

Possession was AC Milan 42% Newcastle 58%

Total shots were AC Milan 12 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were AC Milan 2 Newcastle 8

Corners were AC Milan 3 Newcastle 5

Referee: Danny Makellie

Attendance: 52,037 (Approx 1,200 AC Milan)

Newcastle team v AC Milan:

Dubravka, Trippier (Burn 63), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Longstaff 71), Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Isak 62), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Harrison, Dummett, Hall

(Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(The uncomfortable truth that follows Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2 – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after AC Milan defeat – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2 – Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports