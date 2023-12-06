News

Further suspensions for Newcastle United players now looking inevitable

The Newcastle United players tasted yet another victory on Saturday night.

A 1-0 win over Man U, Erik ten Hag’s side very lucky to escape with only a single goal defeat.

However, there was one negative, with Nick Pope now seemingly joining the ever growing list of long-term injured.

So the last thing Eddie Howe needs is Newcastle United players picking up suspensions on top of that injured list.

After 14 Newcastle United matches in the Premier League this season, here is the situation with cautions.

The 2023/24 Premier League leaderboard for Newcastle United players and yellow cards:

6 Gordon

5 Bruno

4 Longstaff, Lascelles, Trippier

3 Joelinton

2 Tonali, Schar

1 Barnes, Botman, Targett, Wilson, Ritchie, Livramento, Burn, Almiron

So already 38 yellow cards in the opening 14 Premier League matches.

These were the final totals last season for the Newcastle United players…

The 2022/23 Premier League leaderboard for Newcastle United players and yellow cards:

12 Joelinton

6 Bruno Guimaraes

6 Fabian Schar

5 Kieran Trippier

5 Dan Burn

4 Jamaal Lascelles

4 Callum Wilson

3 Alexander Isak

3 Nick Pope

2 Sean Longstaff

2 Sven Botman

2 Miggy Almiron

1 Anthony Gordon (plus 6 for Everton last season before joining NUFC)

1 Allan Saint-Maximin

1 Ryan Fraser

1 Matt Targett

1 Joe Willock

Last season, a total of 59 yellow cards in the 38 Premier League matches, but already 38 in the opening 14 games.

At this average, we would be looking at 103 yellow cards over 38 matches this season, getting on for double last season’s total!

The new rules certainly appear to have helped increase the number of yellow cards, not just for Newcastle. As evidenced by the fact that whilst NUFC have picked up 38 yellow cards, in the same 14 matches the opposition have totalled 40, two more.

However, just because other clubs are also picking up a lot more cards, doesn’t help Eddie Howe if Newcastle United players end up getting suspended, especially with the number of players already ruled out.

Both Gordon and Bruno have already picked up one match bans for reaching five bookings inside the first 19 Premier League matches.

The way things look, more suspensions for Newcastle United players are looking inevitable, just a case of how many (suspensions) and how soon?

We have Lascelles, Trippier and Longstaff all on four bookings, just one yellow card away from missing a game.

As I say, according to the Premier League rules, any player picking up five bookings from their side’s first 19 Premier League matches will serve a one match ban in the same competition.

So this trio (and others) need to tread carefully and get through these next five PL matches (Everton A, Tottenham A, Fulham H, Luton A, Forest H) before we complete 19 PL games.

There are worrying signs that Joelinton is getting into gear on the bookings front, a daft one for dissent has taken him up to three in the Premier League and the Brazilian has actually been booked in all of the last three games in all competitions. Last season he ended up getting two bans, three games in total.

Looking beyond this half way point and not picking up five bookings, you will then have Newcastle United players who end up with 10 yellow cards in Premier League matches, up to and including their team’s 32nd fixture, will serve a two match suspension in the competition, which is what happened to Joelinton after his original one game ban for five bookings in the first 19.

Indeed, at one stage it looked like the Brazilian was for sure on his way to another three game suspension, which is triggered by 15 yellow cards in a Premier League season.

Unless match officials relax a bit with these new rules, all kinds of records could be broken at Newcastle and elsewhere.

Only that Joelinton booking on Saturday, the fact Newcastle United absolutely dominated Man U and the visitors barely any threat, probably helped. However, in the previous four PL matches, Newcastle United players picked up 14 yellow cards in total.

As I mention above, whilst some yellow cards are inevitable with players challenging for the ball, Eddie Howe will be desperate to cut out so many daft ones, especially for dissent, as we saw with Joelinton against Man U.