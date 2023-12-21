News

Further suspensions for Newcastle United players inevitable? Three hours to get through…

The Newcastle United players face Luton on Saturday.

An eighteenth Premier League game of the season.

Then three days later it is home to Forest on Boxing Day, taking us to the halfway point.

The final whistle of that Forest match also means something else.

The last thing Eddie Howe needs on top of his vast list of missing stars, is Newcastle United players picking up suspensions.

A trio of Newcastle United players have just three hours of PL football to get through, without triggering an automatic one match ban.

Gordon, Trippier and Bruno having all already sat out one game for picking up five yellows in the opening 19 PL matches.

The 2023/24 Premier League leaderboard for Newcastle United players and yellow cards:

6 Gordon

5 Bruno, Trippier

4 Longstaff, Lascelles, Joelinton

2 Tonali, Schar, Burn,

1 Barnes, Botman, Targett, Wilson, Ritchie, Livramento, Almiron

So already 41 yellow cards in the opening 17 Premier League matches.

Joelinton looking unlikely to play these next two matches but as you can see, a yellow for Longstaff and/or Lascelles against Luton or Forest and they will miss the next Premier League game.

These were the final totals last season for the Newcastle United players…

The 2022/23 Premier League leaderboard for Newcastle United players and yellow cards:

12 Joelinton

6 Bruno Guimaraes

6 Fabian Schar

5 Kieran Trippier

5 Dan Burn

4 Jamaal Lascelles

4 Callum Wilson

3 Alexander Isak

3 Nick Pope

2 Sean Longstaff

2 Sven Botman

2 Miggy Almiron

1 Anthony Gordon (plus 6 for Everton last season before joining NUFC)

1 Allan Saint-Maximin

1 Ryan Fraser

1 Matt Targett

1 Joe Willock

Last season, a total of 59 yellow cards in the 38 Premier League matches, but already 41 in the opening 17 games.

The new rules certainly appear to have helped increase the number of yellow cards, not just for Newcastle. As evidenced by the fact that whilst NUFC have picked up 41 yellow cards, in the same 17 matches the opposition have totalled 46, five more.

However, just because other clubs are also picking up a lot more cards, doesn’t help Eddie Howe if Newcastle United players end up getting suspended, especially with the number of players already ruled out.

The way things look, more suspensions for Newcastle United players are looking inevitable, just a case of how many (suspensions) and how soon?

Looking beyond this half way point and not picking up five bookings, you will then have Newcastle United players who end up with 10 yellow cards in Premier League matches, up to and including their team’s 32nd fixture, will serve a two match suspension in the competition, which is what happened to Joelinton last season after his original one game ban for five bookings in the first 19.

Indeed, at one stage it looked like the Brazilian was for sure on his way to another three game suspension, which is triggered by 15 yellow cards in a Premier League season.

Results in the Premier League have been up and down recently with two wins and two defeats in the last four, though when it comes to yellow cards there have been positive signs, only four NUFC bookings these last four PL matches and three of those four came at Tottenham.