Full FA Cup third round draw – Sunderland v Newcastle United nailed on for TV with Arsenal v Liverpool

The FA Cup third round draw was very low key.

That is, until the names were picked out of the hat.

So low key was the FA Cup third round draw that many Newcastle United fans weren’t even aware it was happening around 1pm on Sunday afternoon, as they were still clearing their hangovers from that excellent late Sunday night domination of Man U.

Arsenal v Liverpool was the stand out tie, the third match up pulled out of the hat.

However, that Premier League top v second in the table clash was then dwarfed halfway through, when Premier League fifth top were drawn out away against a lower league side.

Yes, at least in this part of the world, Sunderland v Newcastle is easily a bigger clash than any top two in the Premier League one!

It is quite incredible really, that the two clubs have eluded each other for so long. Though the lack of success for endless decades largely explains this, at least up to a point. For example, whilst not all of these clubs have won much in recent decades, they have at least been generally competitive up to a point, so far more opportunities for Man U v Man City, Liverpool v Everton and Arsenal v Spurs in recent times, as they tended to get far further than the Mackems and ourselves.

Indeed, if you can actually remember the last time Newcastle and Sunderland met in the FA Cup, then you will almost certainly also be able to tell us about watching Newcastle United’s last dominant era when it came to trophies. Newcastle United bringing the FA Cup back to Tyneside in 1951, 1952 and 1955, before then in March 1956 losing 2-0 at home to Sunderland in the FA Cup.

Safe to say nobody reading this was at the last Geordies v Mackems FA Cup clash before that 1956 one, as it was sandwiched between the Titanic sinking and the outbreak of World War One, after draws on Wearside and then Tyneside, Sunderland finally winning a third game 3-0 at St James’ Park on 17 March 1913.

Hopefully no more ships sinking or wars breaking out either side of this upcoming Sunderland v Newcastle clash, which will be the first derby in eight years, since Mitro grabbed a late equaliser at St James’ Park in a 1-1 draw, only weeks before relegation was confirmed back in 2016.

Full FA Cup third round draw:

Luton Town v Bolton

Shrewsbury v Wrexham

Arsenal v Liverpool

Stoke v Brighton

Norwich v Crewe / Bristol Rovers

West Ham v Bristol City

Tottenham v Burnley

Fulham v Rotherham

West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot / Stockport County

Southampton v Alfreton Town / Walsall

AFC Wimbledon / Ramsgate v Ipswicc

Peterborough v Leeds

Millwall v Leicester

Watford v Chesterfield

Sunderland v Newcastle United

Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff

Crystal Palace v Everton

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Blackpool / Forest Green Rovers

Wigan Athletic v Manchester United

Manchester City v Huddersfield

Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge

Gillingham v Sheffield United

Swansea City v Morecambe

Chelsea v Preston

QPR v Bournemouth

Coventry v Oxford

Brentford v Wolves

Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United

Maidstone v Stevenage / Port Vale

Newport County / Barnet v Eastleigh

Hull v Birmingham