Former top referee rules on this controversial Tottenham v Newcastle incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Tottenham v Newcastle match.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about this Tottenham v Newcastle controversy:

Incident:

Spurs defender Cristian Romero is booked for a stamp on Newcastle striker Callum Wilson. VAR checks the incident but does not upgrade it to a red card for Romero.

Dermot Gallagher:

“It didn’t leap out to me as a red card.

“But a lot of people have said it has.

“It is quite amazing how many red card challenges we have had now.

“We have had 31 red cards after 14 round of matches and only 30 last season altogether.

“It’s amazing how the red cards are mounting up and people want more.”

Also in the Sy Sports studio with Dermot Gallagher:

Stephen Warnock:

“We are gobsmacked that you have just said that.

“It is absolutely baffling that that is not a red card.”

Sue Smith:

“As soon as I saw it I thought it was going to be a red card.

“Really silly action from Romero.”

Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 10 December 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 90+1

Spurs:

Udogie 26, Richarison 38, 60, Son 85 pen

Possession was Spurs 57% Newcastle 43%

Total shots were Spurs 23 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Spurs 9 Newcastle 3

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 61,171 (Newcastle United 3,000, less those who couldn’t get there due to train problems and the club refusing to allow them to transfer their tickets to other fans, without fear of punishment)

Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento (Hall 74), Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron (Longstaff 64), Gordon (Ritchie 74), Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy

