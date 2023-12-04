News

Former top referee rules on these controversial Newcastle United v Manchester United incidents

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on these incidents in the Newcastle United v Manchester United match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at what happened during an eventful 90+ minutes at St James’ Park.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 controversies:

Should Schar have seen red for challenge on Bruno Fernandes?

Incident:

Newcastle Fabian Schar challenges Bruno Fernandes which sees him stamp on his foot, no foul given and eventually NUFC kick the ball out so the Man U player can get treatment.

Dermot Gallagher:

“Certainly shouldn’t have been play on.

“He is reaching for the ball and comes through and stands on his foot.

“So I think it is low enough for a yellow.

“If it was above his ankle and his shin then a red card.”

Should Newcastle have had a penalty for Dalot handball?

Incident:

Man Utd’s Diogo Dalot kicks the ball into his own arm in the box against Newcastle but no penalty was awarded.

Dermot Gallagher:

“Newcastle fans will feel they have been penalised twice [after the incident at PSG].

“The one last Tuesday was an error, this wasn’t.

“He kicks the ball and it flies up off his arm, very much like it did on Tuesday night.

“This wasn’t a penalty but neither was Tuesday’s.”

In reality, I don’t think any real controversy about these two incidents.

As Dermot Gallagher says, it was ridiculous to give PSG the penalty against Livramento on Tuesday and it would have been the same with Dalot, if that had been given for a very similar set of circumstances.

As for Fabian Schar. To me that was clearly just an accident, he didn’t try to hurt Fernandes, just one of those challenges where circumstances bring the two players together. Yes, for once Bruno Fernandes wasn’t pretending he was hurt. However, even a yellow card would have been very harsh for me, whilst a red would have been laughable.

Dermot Gallagher also looking at another incident in the Newcastle United v Man U match, though nothing at all controversial about this one to even consider.

Incident:

Antony’s strike against Newcastle is disallowed because it strikes an offside Harry Maguire on its way into the net.

Dermot Gallagher:

“He [Maguire] would not be in line with the goalkeeper – he is penalised because he touched the ball, so he interferes with play.

“It is interesting as he knows straight away, he knows it has hit him, Antony does not as he goes away to celebrate, but he does not realise it has hit him and gone straight in.

“The ‘keeper may well have saved it, we do not know, but once it has hit him and gone straight in the net, it was always going to be disallowed.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Saturday 2 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 55

Man U:

Possession was Man U 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Man U 8 (2) Newcastle 22 (14)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (1) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man U 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,214 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United team v Man U:

Pope (Dubravka 86), Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 90+7), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

