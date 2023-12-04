Opinion

Football reform? An alternative to FFP (Financial Fair Play)

The current investigation into Manchester city and Everton’s recent points deduction got me thinking about FFP and the wider spectrum of how our game is ran in this country on the financial side of things.

Football to me stands with each of its feet in two different worlds.

One the world of business and it’s cold hard realities, the other being part of our culture and history.

FFP was brought in under the assumption it was to protect clubs from being ran recklessly.

However, there exists the perception that the “bigger clubs” have used it to pull up the ladder behind them.

There is also the suspicion that the likes of Manchester city will get a far more lenient punishment than if a club such as say Burnley were to be found in breach of rules (no disrespect to Burnley intended).

However, even if a ‘big club’ were to have the book thrown at them, the business men responsible would just cut their losses and leave the fans to pick up the pieces, which has certainly happened further down the football pyramid.

Indeed there are quite a few predatory owners whose clubs are worth far more to them as real estate than as going concerns as a football club.

With FFP, football is the only business on earth that limits an owner’s ability to invest in it’s future.

I feel there is a better way, not of punishment but opportunity.

I submit that FFP is disbanded and be replaced with a new contributory solution.

The Premier League and Championship clubs instead have an independently decided cap put in place for squad running costs, that being transfers in and wages.

If the cap is breached, instead of being punished, the club merely has to pay an additional fee which is a percentage of what they go over by, so if the cap is for example £100m and if say the additional fee is %10 and a club overspent by £10m, they would have to pay £1m into a communal pot.

The larger clubs wouldn’t care at all about this expense and smaller clubs could easily get away with barely paying in at all and a massive amount of money could be built up.

The next step would be to properly allocate from that pot.

I think a good idea would be for it to be distributed in three ways.

First, I would allocate to the grassroots, so that our youth throughout the country have excellent and up to date facilities and proper cultivation of future talent.

Next, would be a rescue fund, if a club is in financial distress an appropriate supporters trust can apply to use the funds to take ownership of the club, so that we never again lose a football club in this country.

And I leave the most important to the last, the remainder of the prospective fund to be competed for with the competition being the FA Cup.

If we massively increase the prize fund for non-league teams who qualify to play against lower league opposition in later rounds and increase it again for everyone in the fourth tier or below who qualify for the first round proper, it gives our struggling clubs a fair way to try and earn a big pay day.

For good measure, I would also make both domestic cup finals big money games to reinvigorate them and put to bed once and for all this notion that the cup is not taken seriously.

Something has to change in our game and I think this could be it.