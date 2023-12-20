News

First Nuno away match will be at St James’ Park – Nottingham Forest official statement

Nottingham Forest have announced their new manager.

On Tuesday Steve Cooper became the second Premier League manager to be sacked this season, following Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United.

Now on Wednesday, as expected, Nuno has been announced as the new Nottingham Forest manager.

His first away game will be at St James’ Park against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Nottingham Forest official announcement – 20 December 2023:

‘Nottingham Forest can today confirm the appointment of Nuno Espírito Santo as first team head coach.

Nuno joins the club on a two-and-a-half-year contract and will take charge of his first match on Saturday when Forest face Bournemouth at The City Ground.

The 49-year-old arrives with a wealth of experience having managed over 460 games in his career, including in the Premier League, La Liga, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Nuno began his managerial career at Rio Ave, guiding the Portuguese side to two cup finals and qualification to the Europa League for the first time in their history before taking charge of Valencia in 2014.

He steered the Spanish outfit to Champions League football with a fourth-placed finish in La Liga in 2014/15, before spending a year in charge of Porto where he won 27 of his 49 games at the helm.

A move to England came in 2017 as Nuno took charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers. In his four seasons at Molineux, he led Wolves into the Premier League after winning the Sky Bet Championship title, before achieving successive seventh-placed finishes in their first two seasons back in the top flight.

Nuno also led Wolves into Europe, guiding them to the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2019/20, with his departure in 2021 bringing an end to an impressive tenure in the West Midlands.

After a spell in charge of Tottenham Hotspur during the 2021/22 campaign, Nuno now arrives at The City Ground having most recently managed in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad, where he led the club to league and domestic cup honours last season.

The new head coach will take charge of his first training session with the squad this morning as they prepare for Saturday’s Premier League fixture when The Reds host Bournemouth at The City Ground (15:00 kick-off).’