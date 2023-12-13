Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v AC Milan – Here we go

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v AC Milan?

We put together a list of what appeared to be the 16 players who could potentially be selected to start this game from the first team squad.

Eddie Howe and his squad coming off the back of a couple of tough Premier League away matches and defeats, with resources stretched.

Things not getting magically better overnight but maybe a couple of more options for the starting eleven tonight and others said to be due to leave the NUFC treatment room this month as well.

With Dubravka, Karius, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Isak, Dummett, Hall, Longstaff and Wilson seemingly the possibilities.

At his press conference on Tuesday, Eddie Howe wouldn’t give any clear guidance on why Dubravka, Gordon and Longstaff had missed the light training session earlier in the day. Though he did admit that Dubravka was a doubt.

Journalists have claimed that Dubravka has been ill and/or has an ongoing shoulder issue.

As for Longstaff and Gordon, the consensus was more positive amongst the media, a belief / understanding that the pair had just been resting when not involved in the light training session.

We will see later.

An interesting set of choices by the Newcastle fans despite an admittedly limited number of outfield possibilities.

Percentages of supporter votes on all 16 players (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

So who have the Newcastle fans collectively gone for…?

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

100% Bruno

100% Schar

99% Joelinton

99% Livramento

98% Gordon

94% Lascelles

94% Trippier

85% Almiron

74% Wilson

68% Longstaff

59% Karius

The other five Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

44% Isak

41% Dubravka

32% Lewis Miley

15% Hall

9% Dummett

(Apologies, Lewis Miley was missed off accidentally the initial list of options we gave you to choose from. He wasn’t back from school yet!)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports