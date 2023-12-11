News

Fabio Capello warns there could be trouble if Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrives in Newcastle

Former England boss Fabio Capello has warned there could be problems brewing, if Zlatan Ibrahimovic travels to Newcastle this week.

This follows an official AC Milan statement earlier today.

The club’s owners announcing that Ibrahimovic was coming in as a ‘Senior Advisor to Ownership and Senior Management’ and an ‘Operating Partner’ for AC Milan.

Job titles that could be open to all kinds of interpretation.

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli is currently under massive pressure.

So little wonder that former star player Ibrahimovic coming back into the club has got people wondering…

The AC Milan boss is facing calls for his sacking, even though the club are third in Serie A. However, reality is that they are nine points behind city rivals Inter who are top. Whilst recent results have piled the pressure on.

AC Milan lost 3-2 away at Atalanta on Saturday and in all competitions they have now lost five of their last ten matches and only won three of them.

Only a win at St James’ Park will keep Stefano Pioli and AC Milan in Europe but they would need Dortmund to beat PSG as well, to stay in the Champions League.

Fabio Capello is a former AC Milan manager and knows the politics of the club all too well, he has been speaking to Sky Sport Italia today about the Ibrahimovic return to Milan and he thinks this will put even more pressure on Stefano Pioli:

“With this statement, we don’t understand if he can enter the dressing room, if he can help Pioli or if this move of integrating Ibrahimovic in Milan can be negative for Pioli who could lose his leadership. I think this is the most important point.

“The other side of the coin is that Ibrahimovic could boost the players’ motivation, making them understand that they are all under examination, so they have more strength to pursue important results, starting from the Newcastle game.

“Will Ibrahimovic go with the team to Newcastle straight away?

“If he does, it means there is no longer big trust in Pioli alone.

“We have to see what Ibrahimovic will do these days.

“If this is a role only for the future, if it’s about January signings, or if his role will be different.

“We will understand this in four days between the next two games.”

It doesn’t take a genius to read between the lines here.

If the AC Milan results don’t pick up, especially if they fail to beat Newcastle United and go out of Europe altogether, then there will be huge pressure on Pioli and with a massively popular fan figure such as Ibrahimovic now brought into the club…

All eyes now on whether Ibrahimovic does indeed turn up on Tyneside this midweek.