FA Cup third round draw – Newcastle United get Sunderland!!!

Sunday afternoon was FA Cup third round draw time.

A total of 64 balls (see below) in the hat, Newcastle United were number 27.

The FA Cup third round draw seeing who will be playing on the weekend of Saturday 6 January / Sunday 7 January 2024.

The FA Cup third round draw featuring 64 teams (once second round matches are completed), so a one in sixty three chance of playing any of them, including the Mackems.

The draw made and… Newcastle United drawing Sunderland away!!!

(***Needless to say, the Mike Ashley years were grim, with an official Ashley club policy of not trying in cup competitions for most of his era in charge. No coincidence then that NUFC’s recent record is appalling, with the Mike Ashley factor the key thing. The last seventeen seasons have seen Newcastle United knocked out eight times in the third round, seven times in the fourth round, plus twice winning three matches and going out in the sixth round (quarter-finals). So no better time for that to start changing!)

Newcastle United official FA Cup third round draw announcement – 3 December 2023:

Newcastle United will be ball number 27 when the draw for the third round of the 2023/24 FA Cup takes place on Sunday.

The Magpies join other clubs from the Premier League and Championship in entering the competition at this stage, with the draw due to take place at around 12:55pm GMT during ITV’s coverage of the second round tie between Eastleigh and Reading.

Third round fixtures will take place across the weekend of Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th January 2024.

Newcastle – who have won the FA Cup six times, most recently in 1955 – will be looking to progress beyond the third round for the first time in four years.

They were knocked out by then-League One Sheffield Wednesday at this stage last term, having exited at the hands of Cambridge United from the same division in the previous season.

And in 2020/21, they were beaten by Arsenal. The Magpies were quarter-finalists in the Covid-interrupted 2019/20 campaign, however, but lost to Manchester City in the last eight.

This season’s third round ball numbers are:

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Birmingham City

5 Blackburn Rovers

6 Brentford

7 Brighton & Hove Albion

8 Bristol City

9 Burnley

10 Cardiff City

11 Chelsea

12 Coventry City

13 Crystal Palace

14 Everton

15 Fulham

16 Huddersfield Town

17 Hull City

18 Ipswich Town

19 Leeds United

20 Leicester City

21 Liverpool

22 Luton Town

23 Manchester City

24 Manchester United

25 Middlesbrough

26 Millwall

27 Newcastle United

28 Norwich City

29 Nottingham Forest

30 Plymouth Argyle

31 Preston North End

32 Queens Park Rangers

33 Rotherham United

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Sunderland

39 Swansea City

40 Tottenham Hotspur

41 Watford

42 West Bromwich Albion

43 West Ham United

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Maidstone United

46 Morecambe

47 Shrewsbury Town

48 Chesterfield or Leyton Orient

49 Aldershot Town or Stockport County

50 Alfreton Town or Walsall

51 Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers

52 Cambridge United

53 Bolton Wanderers

54 Wrexham or Yeovil Town

55 Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers

56 Peterborough United

57 Eastleigh or Reading

58 Gillingham

59 Stevenage or Port Vale

60 Newport County or Barnet

61 Oxford United

62 Wigan Athletic

63 Sutton United

64 AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate