FA Cup third round draw details – Newcastle United fans take note
It is time for the FA Cup third round draw.
Newcastle United fans finding out on Sunday (details below) who they will be playing the first week in January 2024.
The FA Cup third round draw featuring 64 teams (once second round matches are completed), so a one in sixty three chance of playing any of them, including the Mackems.
Needless to say, the Mike Ashley years were grim, with an official Ashley club policy of not trying in cup competitions for most of his era in charge.
No coincidence then that NUFC’s recent record is appalling, with the Mike Ashley factor the key thing.
The last seventeen seasons have seen Newcastle United knocked out eight times in the third round, seven times in the fourth round, plus twice winning three matches and going out in the sixth round (quarter-finals).
Here’s hoping for a kind FA Cup third round draw at home, to hopefully take a little pressure of the current situation of so many players unavailable and so many matches, including playing every midweek.
Newcastle United official FA Cup third round draw announcement – 3 December 2023:
Newcastle United will be ball number 27 when the draw for the third round of the 2023/24 FA Cup takes place on Sunday.
The Magpies join other clubs from the Premier League and Championship in entering the competition at this stage, with the draw due to take place at around 12:55pm GMT during ITV’s coverage of the second round tie between Eastleigh and Reading.
Third round fixtures will take place across the weekend of Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th January 2024.
Newcastle – who have won the FA Cup six times, most recently in 1955 – will be looking to progress beyond the third round for the first time in four years.
They were knocked out by then-League One Sheffield Wednesday at this stage last term, having exited at the hands of Cambridge United from the same division in the previous season.
And in 2020/21, they were beaten by Arsenal. The Magpies were quarter-finalists in the Covid-interrupted 2019/20 campaign, however, but lost to Manchester City in the last eight.
This season’s third round ball numbers are:
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Birmingham City
5 Blackburn Rovers
6 Brentford
7 Brighton & Hove Albion
8 Bristol City
9 Burnley
10 Cardiff City
11 Chelsea
12 Coventry City
13 Crystal Palace
14 Everton
15 Fulham
16 Huddersfield Town
17 Hull City
18 Ipswich Town
19 Leeds United
20 Leicester City
21 Liverpool
22 Luton Town
23 Manchester City
24 Manchester United
25 Middlesbrough
26 Millwall
27 Newcastle United
28 Norwich City
29 Nottingham Forest
30 Plymouth Argyle
31 Preston North End
32 Queens Park Rangers
33 Rotherham United
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Sunderland
39 Swansea City
40 Tottenham Hotspur
41 Watford
42 West Bromwich Albion
43 West Ham United
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Maidstone United
46 Morecambe
47 Shrewsbury Town
48 Chesterfield or Leyton Orient
49 Aldershot Town or Stockport County
50 Alfreton Town or Walsall
51 Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers
52 Cambridge United
53 Bolton Wanderers
54 Wrexham or Yeovil Town
55 Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers
56 Peterborough United
57 Eastleigh or Reading
58 Gillingham
59 Stevenage or Port Vale
60 Newport County or Barnet
61 Oxford United
62 Wigan Athletic
63 Sutton United
64 AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk