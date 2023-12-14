News

FA announce result of Mikel Arteta misconduct hearing – You have to laugh

It is 40 days ago since Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season.

An excellent Newcastle United performance seeing them deservedly win at St James’ Park against the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta reacting in the most embarrassing manner, the very epitome of a bad loser, as he attempted to deflect attention away from the fact that his Arsenal team hadn’t managed a single proper effort on goal, just a single on target shot that was effectively a pass back, straight at Nick Pope.

The shameful Mikel Arteta behaviour quite rightly ending in a misconduct charge.

Now almost six weeks later, the FA have announced the result of the misconduct hearing.

Incredibly, Mikel Arteta having the the charge found to be ‘not proven’ against him.

Unbelievable.

Even more so when you hear some of what Mikel Arteta was claiming in his defence.

As you can see below, in the written reasons for the charge not being proven, it was revealed Arteta claimed that: “The word ‘disgrace’…’has a very similar spelling and pronunciation to the Spanish ‘desgracia’…the Spanish word has connotations of misfortune, tragedy or bad luck rather than the connotations of the English equivalent which suggest contempt, dishonour or disrespect. While the English meaning may lead to interpretations of abuse or insult, this was not the intended meaning.”

You have to laugh.

This sounds like a total farce, a way out of this for both The FA and Mikel Arteta without losing face, although the reality is that this surely just makes the whole thing look even more of a… disgrace.

This is Mikel Arteta who had lived almost his entire adult life from 2002 onwards in the UK, playing for Rangers, Everton and Arsenal, then working under Pep Guardiola at Man City, before becoming a manager himself at Arsenal.

Yet we are all supposed to believe he didn’t mean ‘disgrace’, when he said… ‘disgrace’.

BBC Sport report on Mikel Arteta – 14 December 2023:

‘Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has avoided punishment from the Football Association over comments he made about refereeing following last month’s 1-0 defeat by Newcastle.

Arteta called the video assistant referee’s decision to allow the Magpies’ winning goal at St James’ Park “embarrassing” and a “disgrace”.

He was later charged with misconduct.

But the FA said on Thursday that an independent Regulatory Commission had found the charge to be not proven.

“It was alleged that his comments constituted misconduct in that they were insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or brought the game into disrepute,” the FA added in a statement.

“The Regulatory Commission came to its decision following a hearing.”

In the written reasons for the charge not being proven, it was revealed Arteta claimed that: “The word ‘disgrace’…’has a very similar spelling and pronunciation to the Spanish ‘desgracia’…the Spanish word has connotations of misfortune, tragedy or bad luck rather than the connotations of the English equivalent which suggest contempt, dishonour or disrespect.

“While the English meaning may lead to interpretations of abuse or insult, this was not the intended meaning.”

The outcome of Arteta’s charge being found not proven means he can return to the dugout for the visit of Brighton on Sunday, after serving a one-match touchline ban in last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Aston Villa for accruing three yellow cards this season.’