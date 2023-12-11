Opinion

Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1

These are some of the Premier League matches that were played at the weekend, with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (and actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Crystal Palace 1.79 v Arsenal 1.37 (1-2)

Sheff Utd 0.84 v Brentford 0.64 (1-0)

Villa 0.63 v Arsenal 1.72 (1-0)

Everton 1.11 v Chelsea 0.89 (2-0)

Tottenham 4.40 v Newcastle United 1.61 (4-1)

Now I am not going to claim Newcastle United deserved to win on Sunday.

Yet bizarrely, Newcastle United COULD have still won on Sunday.

There is no denying that by the end of the match, Tottenham had seen loads of good chances come their way, you only need to look at that huge 4.40 Expected Goals stat for proof of that.

However, even though not playing well overall, Newcastle United had a lot of very good chances of their own.

Crucially, despite rarely getting in the Tottenham half before the break, Newcastle had a series of great chances to score when the game was goalless and when 1-0 down.

You had Bruno, Joelinton and Almiron all with very good / excellent openings to score in that first half, whilst they really should have scored in that passage of play when Tottenham gifted possession and Gordon was clear on the left and crossed for what looked a simple Isak tap in. Yes, Davies did really well, but he should never have been given the chance to prevent what had looked a certain goal.

In the second half Newcastle United played much better in spells and had a lot of more great situations but couldn’t take advantage. That isn’t to say of course Tottenham didn’t, far from it. More a case of if Newcastle had worn their shooting boots they had more than enough opportunities overall to have got something. Just look at the number of goals Spurs have conceded recently. Nobody doubts they are a force going forward but they had picked up only one point from a possible fifteen and had conceded thirteen goals in these matches, three of those games at home.

Look at the other results this weekend such as Aston Villa winning with an expected goals stat of just 0.63, compared to Newcastle’s 1.61. Arsenal (1.37) winning as well, whilst Everton won 2-0 against Chelsea despite an expected goals stat of just 1.11. Sheff Utd another to win despite their expected goals stat of just 0.84.

Newcastle United ended up wide open at the back on Sunday and Martin Dubravka was poor, not a good combination. However, if converting some of these chances, especially early on, then this could have been potentially a very different outcome.

On Thursday night as well, Newcastle United had plenty of opportunities of their own and had an expected goals stat of 1.31 against Everton, yet lost 3-0. Kieran Trippier has had a couple of matches to forget but Eddie Howe’s side could have still picked up points this past week if they had taken their opportunities.

Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 10 December 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 90+1

Spurs:

Udogie 26, Richarison 38, 60, Son 85 pen

Possession was Spurs 57% Newcastle 43%

Total shots were Spurs 23 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Spurs 9 Newcastle 3

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 61,171 (Newcastle United 3,000, less those who couldn’t get there due to train problems and the club refusing to allow them to transfer their tickets to other fans, without fear of punishment)

Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento (Hall 74), Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron (Longstaff 64), Gordon (Ritchie 74), Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy

