Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the Premier League matches that were played on Saturday, with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (and actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Saturday 2 December

Arsenal 3.30 v Wolves 1.08 (2-1)

Brentford 3.26 v Luton 0.23 (3-1)

Burnley 2.60 v 0.62 Sheffield United (5-0)

Forest 0.67 v Everton 0.62 (0-1)

Newcastle United 2.90 v Man U 0.42 (1-0)

As you can see, four games on Saturday where the home sides battered the opposition, dominating the Expected Goals stats. All four of these home teams winning as well.

The fifth PL game played on Saturday was a shocker, next to no decent chances created with Forest 0.67 and Everton 0.62 when it came to Expected Goals. The Scouse Mackems though getting lucky and finding a goal from their minimal opportunities.

At St James’ Park a very different story in terms of Expected Goals.

Newcastle United (2.90) having an almost seven times higher Expected Goals stat than Man U (0.42). Erik ten Hag’s team actually even lower than both Forest and Everton in their next to zero entertainment match of almost no decent chances.

Indeed, Eddie Howe’s side were so dominant and restricted the visitors to so few chances (only one on target and that was Garnacho with a weak effort from an angle that Pope was never conceding), only Luton (0.23) had a worse Expected Goals stat than Man U on Saturday.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Saturday 2 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 55

Man U:

Possession was Man U 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Man U 8 (2) Newcastle 22 (14)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (1) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man U 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,214 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United team v Man U:

Pope (Dubravka 86), Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 90+7), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

