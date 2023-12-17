News

Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Newcastle 3 Fulham 0

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the Premier League matches that have been completed so far this weekend, with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (and actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Nottingham Forest 1.71 v Tottenham 1.61 (0-2)

Chelsea 3.27 v Sheff Utd 0.44 (2-0)

Man City 2.42 v Palace 1.65 (2-2)

Newcastle 4.28 v Fulham 0.47 (3-0)

Burnley 0.81 v Everton 2.22 (0-2)

As you can see, based on quality and number of chances, Spurs looking a bit fortunate to win at Forest.

Whilst the Expected Goals stats showing both Everton and Chelsea fully deserving of their two goal wins.

Whilst Palace showing their late comeback for a draw wasn’t a fluke. Man City showing as the better team according to Expected Goals stats but not massively so. Summing up Man City’s recent form these past months, not the dominant force we have become accustomed to.

However, the biggest match scoreline AND by a massive margin the most dominant Expected Goals stats,, Newcastle United clearly deserving of their three goal victory over Fulham.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Saturday 16 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82

Fulham:

Jimenez 22 Red card

Possession was Fulham 29% Newcastle 71%

Total shots were Fulham 6 Newcastle 27

Shots on target were Fulham 4 Newcastle 10

Corners were Fulham 1 Newcastle 5

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 52,055 (Approx 1,200 Fulham)

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Livramento (ritchie 84), Lascelles, Schar (Krafth 14), Burn (Botman 84), Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lewis Miley 36), Almiron, Gordon (Hall 84), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Gillespie, Alex Murphy

