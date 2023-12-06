Opinion

Everton fans comments about Newcastle United and NUFC fans – They never let us down

Everton fans have been discussing Newcastle United and NUFC supporters ahead of Thursday night’s match.

As usual, they don’t let us down!

The bile, childish insults, generalisations, stereotyping, fantasy… are a joy, as always.

However, towards the end of this thread below there is a dangerous outbreak of reality, honesty, integrity, real life (not social media life…) grown up comments.

A reminder that as always, for any rational normal person, this is all really just having a laugh football style rivalry, with nothing meant to be taken too seriously… or is it???

Everton fans commenting via their Grand Old Team message board ahead of this Newcastle United match:

‘When was the last time we beat the horse puncher?’

‘Season before last at Goodison.’

‘Just. Stop. Oil.’

‘Would take a point in this game but expect them to have too much firepower for us.’

‘I bloody love Amazon games, purely because you can turn the commentary off. Absolute bliss, don’t need to hear any uneducated comments about Everton players or Everton’s current predicament.

‘True. Also, they do a free 30 day trial if you don’t have it. Watch the game and then bin it if you don’t need it.’

‘I think we will start bright score first but get beat 1-4.’

‘These aren’t blessed with loads of talent what they do consistently is fight and work very hard, we have to match that at least and then take our chances.

Hate to say it but these are a very good side and we will need a very good performance to have a chance of winning this.

Lets hope Pickford focuses on the game and not the away end abuse.

1-1 draw for me.’

‘We should kick towards the Gwladys first half, get him out of the Park End by half time.’

‘Be very happy with a draw, gotta admit.’

‘I’m sure 30k plus winding up Gordon will take the heat off 3k horsepunchers winding up pickers.’

‘Again their style suits us, they’ll come and try to play on the front foot and be open to the counter. Again I have my reservations about Young vs Gordon. If he does start Young, I don’t think he’ll get away with playing him the full 90 minutes as I think Gordon will make him work. I think it’ll be key to get the timing of the subs right and not leaving players on the pitch who’s legs have gone.

Everton win, 1-0 another clean sheet.’

‘Their style suits our counter attacking style, they have a lot of injuries and a lot of fixtures over a short period.

I’m not saying I expect a result but we’ve got a better chance facing them now than first week of the season.’

‘Just hope Gordon doesn’t take the Michael, who is he up against?

Young, oh dear.’

‘Hopefully Gordon will try too hard, get wound up and get sent off.’

‘To quote a former Newcastle manager, I would love it if we could beat this lot. My most hated club, and yes that includes the rs.’

‘Hope that Gordon snaps his leg as well the scrawny putrid rat.’

‘Everyone know’s he will score and kiss the badge.

Nailed on, just don’t be shocked when it happens.’

‘Perfect game to turn our home form around. Show the PL scabs who we are.’

‘Bring Coleman back in for this, better defensively than the other two. Young will get killed by Gordon.’

‘This game is all about work rate and desire. They are nothing special, especially with a few players out, but Howe has them working like Trojans. He is following the Simeone model, and to beat them we need to match that. Their away record is nothing special, so we definitely have a chance.’

‘Got to watch out for the Lance Armstrong’ed players like Longstaff, Burn and Jacob Murphy.’

‘Met my first modern Newcastle fan on holiday in October, never thought about it before but in my 42 years on this earth I have only met 1 in my every day life.

Live in Bolton and know fans every other team, but none of them.

Strange.’

‘Spoke to a few geordies who think with no pope they have to change the way they play as in they will have to drop deeper and not press as much as dubravka doesn’t come out like pope.’

‘Why is this fixture played midweek so often?’

‘I think we have a chance here. They are one of the worst away teams in the league.’

‘Are we giving Nick Pope a guard of honour for that Castagne save? Never forget.’

‘It says something that I am desperate for Coleman, a player – with the best will in the world – who is not up to consistent PL standard anymore, to start this game.’

‘Please beat these. I hate them as much as the RS. Most loathsome deluded fanbase you’d struggle to find.’

‘FC Chip On Their Shoulder

Weirdos have some sort of bizarre “rivalry” bordering on a disturbed obsession with us too.

Couldn’t care less about the shirtless clowns and their kit that looks the same colour as tvs were the last time they won something of any note.’

‘Never heard a peep out of them until the Saudi’s rocked up.’

‘Less confident than I was on Sat, feel like this is a game we will miss Onana with joelinton and bruno in their midfield.’

‘Chelsea would appear to be the easier of the two games, so with that in mind I’m not sure if I want to see Dom and Onana risked in this one if they ain’t 100%.

Not advocating throwing this game but I do think our chance of 3 points is higher against Chelsea.’

‘Dyche pays decent sides too much respect.

Not feeling great about this one.’

‘At some point soon their injuries and tough run of games will catch up with them. They have Spurs on Sunday and then a huge game against AC Milan next Wednesday. Hopefully that day comes on Thursday.’

‘Hate them on par with Liverpool.

Rancid club, rancid fans.’

‘The Geordie lads I work with are sound, but they are a bit older.

I don’t know why some of their fans have a beef with us, they have never been a rival to us.

The Scouse Mackems thing is quite funny, especially when Sunderland have been more successful than them.’

‘I work with a Toon fan. Hes one of the soundest blokes youd ever hope to meet. 60 odd though.’

‘I live on the edge of Newcastle. They have plenty of sound fans, especially the ones who have suffered decades of being utterly dreadful.’

‘They have as many non geordie fans (fans down south) as either the RS or Man U, something which gets forgotten about at times.’

‘They have nowhere near the levels of non-local support as Man Utd or Liverpool – it’s not even close.’

‘These lot are annoying.

Play a super aggressive style of football that basically dares the ref to take authority in an ecosystem where VAR has completely diminished their authority altogether. They’ve had so many games this year where straight reds are just yellows and second yellow cards aren’t cards at all. Joelinton is the worst for this, can’t believe how much he gets away with just bombing round the park and flattening blokes.

We’ve either got to match that or we’re toast.’

‘Never met a Newcastle supporter who didn’t come from Newcastle or its environs. Meanwhile half of Sheffield supports the rs, bunch of weirdos.’

‘That’s true, I don’t think I’ve ever met a Newcastle fan who isn’t from that area.’

‘I once met a scouse Newcastle fan.’

‘Really need Pickford to not let the skunks fans wind him up. They target him all the time and he always bites and goes to pieces.’

‘They’ll come in T rex suits again the witty, witty people.’

‘Don’t understand the animosity towards Newcastle, it’s a bit embarrassing, especially when we haven’t won anything in almost 30 years.’

‘Go into almost any bar in the world and you will find a scouser, a jock and a geordie. Must be something to do with the work prospects in the late 60’s / early 70’s causing a mass exodus. Normally no problems with any I meet.’

‘I wouldn’t class Geordies in the same category as the RS and even to an extent City fans at one point. Newcastle fans are hit and miss a bit like City, some are ok, some insufferable.

If we are all being completely honest here, we deep down know they’ve spent money wisely got into Europe, we took dodgy money and have ended up fighting relegation, we are further from the top 4 than we were before Moshiri. Not to say I endorse their owners, but I’ll admit sour grapes plays some part in it. But I’d love to beat them on Thursday and see ratboys face at full time.’

‘Newcastle are on fire and Gordon is nailed on to score. 1-1 would be great but I suspect we’ll get rolled.’

‘Isak is the main worry. Lad is class. Branth needs to stay on his feet.’

‘They’re a yo-yo team at best. 2 years from now they will be playing Norwich in the Champo.’

‘Not with Arab backing. City may have spent millions but their backers are in the cheap seats compared to the Saudis. Newcastle will win the PL within 3 years.’

‘Love the toon. Saturday night down the Percy.

Reckon we are doing them this week though. Jack Harrison is due a good game. Think we outmuscle them and win 2-0.’

‘Hope Clare Balding gets jeered off the face of the earth.’

‘I lived up in Newcastle for a year. In my experience their fans are up there with being the most delusional and self righteous in the country.

The club hasn’t won a major domestic trophy since 1955 or the old First Division for almost a hundred years yet their fans have generally acted like they have a divine right to finish in the Top 4-6 every season even before all the money came their way.

I would love 3 points on Thursday.’

‘With the greatest of respect you are so completely wrong.

Geordies are like Evertonians, they are local, support through thick and thin and expect their team to be the best when it is unlikely. A wonderful City with great people.’

‘I’ve lived in Newcastle for 8 years. And other than the absolute idiots on social media who take things to extremes (which we also have in our own fan base), the majority of them are decent fans. Similar to our own fan base. They are currently enjoying the ride which we were did when we got taken over. They are doing it better though.

Every set of fans believe their team is better than it is. And generally other fans view that as entitlement. Nothing wrong with bigging up your own team.’

‘Do other club’s fans see us the way we see N’castle fans?

I ask because of how unpopular we seem to be.’

‘Yes. Pretty much everyone wants us to be relegated.

Even my mate who is a Sunderland fan was desperate for us to down last season despite the clubs relationships regarding Bradley Lowery.

The takeover and the way the club went about following that has been absolutely disastrous for us on and off the pitch.’

‘They’ve played amazingly Newcastle for over a year now, and even this season they’ve been missing half a first team yet are looking really good.

Can add Pope to their list of injuries now too.’

‘Geordies up there when you meet them are mainly sound and down to earth. Social media ones are worse than kopites online now.’

‘Worked up there lots and would always have a few pints in the Strawberry before heading down the hill from the Beehive for a few more. I always thought they suffered from being the only club in a football fanatical city. They generally shared similar views and there’s no contrary opinion so it all seems a bit insular.

i always enjoyed having a few drinks there, listening to the locals was entertaining.’

‘Yeah. That hasn’t helped them. But it’s funny as they will give it a load of bravado, but when I’ve been chatting to lots of my family / colleagues / mates this week and you get into it a bit more, they are all just terrified they will lose to Sunderland in the cup.’

‘Naaa never met a sound one in my life.

Nearly came to blows with some Greasy Geordie with a Black slick back hair do and a checked Lee Cooper shirt who was at pains to tell me with his stupid loud boombing “look at me am a Geordie everyone” voice we where the Sunderland of the north east,and they where the Liverpool.’

‘I don’t think its hate or anything like that, but a lot of people I’ve spoken to just reckon it’s our turn to go down, and that we’ve brought it on ourselves. In a sort of what goes around comes around way. Even non-toffees now seem to be sick and tired with the constant drama at Everton. They think we’ve sailed too close to the wind for years and have to face the consequences.’

‘I think it’s clear that Everton fans have invested a lot more emotion in this alleged “rivalry” than Newcastle fans.

As evidenced by the intense emotion expressed throughout this very long thread.’