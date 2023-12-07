Match Reports

Everton 3 Newcastle 0 – Scoreline no reflection of the match but if you don’t take your chances…

Everton 3 Newcastle 0 – Thursday 7 December 7.30pm

This was no more of a 3-0 than Saturday at St James’ Park was a 1-0.

Newcastle United battered Man U and should have won by three or four, these things happen if you don’t take the chances that your domination brings.

Anybody who thinks Everton deserved to win 3-0 is having a laugh, the same as anybody talking about this as a ‘hammering’ for Newcastle United. The scoreline was a three goal margin but the performances of the two teams don’t equal a hammering.

This is what so often happens now, any post-match analysis more often than not is just really a discussion of the scoreline. In the old days a match report was a simple run through of what happened step by step throughout the match. These days, it is more a focus on a handful of incidents that are simply usually used to back up the scoreline, no matter how accurately, or not, it reflects the overall play.

Nobody would claim Newcastle were at their best tonight but they could and probably should have won this.

A lot of factors contributed to the final scoreline but I think more than anything, this really felt like it was first goal winner.

Everton are terrible to watch, worse than Burnley were under Sean Dyche. The midfield constantly bypassed and the ball launched forward, invariably by Pickford. I actually thought our central defenders and defence overall did pretty well dealing with the aerial bombardment. Everton ended up with a few decent chances, which I suppose was all but inevitable due to the number of times the ball was launched into the area. Dubravka not so keen or brave as Pope in coming for those type of balls, which then adds pressure to the defenders. It also didn’t help that such a weak inexperienced referee was in charge of this, how on earth he allowed play to continue so often when Newcastle players were clearly fouled and then failed to book Everton players for clear yellow card offences. I think he was affected clearly by the crowd and hopefully we don’t get Timmy Robinson again any time soon for an away match.

However, at the other end, whilst Newcastle weren’t at their best, they had more than enough chances to win this. Almiron, Gordon, Miley and Isak could and should have done better, not quite the conviction there to take the chances. Miggy failed with a couple of great chances, whilst the occasion definitely diminished Gordon. He didn’t play badly, more of a case that when he pounced on defensive mistakes he just didn’t do what has been coming naturally to him this season. He ended up making the wrong decisions at key moments and I reckon for sure he would have scored tonight against any other opponent, if getting these chances.

Just when it looked we would have to settle for a goalless draw, out of the blue the ultra reliable Trippier gifted possession in his own half and both times Everton fully punished the mistakes, Which Newcastle hadn’t been able to do at the other end in the first half.

Even when conceding on 79 and 86 minutes, Newcastle still had the chances after each of those goals to get something, with Isak and Almiron wasting great chances.

I don’t think it was tiredness tonight that you can point to for defeat. Trippier wasn’t physically knackered in my opinion for example, just one (or two!) of those where maybe a bit mentally fatigued and your brain works a bit slower, your reactions and your control not at full capacity.

It wasn’t like Bournemouth where the Newcastle players were physically shattered by the end. As I say, tonight wasn’t tiredness that cause the late goals, simply mistakes getting punished. Taking your chances which we hadn’t done.

I think as much as anything in this type of midweek game against a largely solid but not very good opposition, it helps so much to bring on two or three subs in the attacking half just to give them something else to contend with. As we all know though, this isn’t a positive option at the moment. Not until we get players back.

If say Newcastle had been able to bring on any three of Wilson, Longstaff, Tonali, Barnes and Willock, then Newcastle would have stepped it up in the final half hour or so and pinned Everton back, almost certainly going on to win it.

Overall, maybe a draw would have been a fairish reflection of the game, but these things happen. The fact it ended up 3-0 and not say 1-0, isn’t something anybody should get hung up about.

In the space of three rounds of Premier League games, Man U win 3-o at Everton, Newcastle should have won by at least three or four when dominating and beating Man U 1-0, then Newcastle lose 3-0 to Everton tonight. That sums up football and putting the ball in the back of the net, or not as the case may be.

All that matters is how you react and in reality, there are still positives to take out of recent games of course.

Winning against say Arsenal, Chelsea and Man U, better for Newcastle United than if a couple of those wins had been against relegation fighting Everton and Bournemouth.

Whilst you compare what happened to Newcastle tonight, with Tottenham. They went 1-0 up at home early to West Ham, only to crumble and get beat by two second half goals. I think that is more of a disaster for them than our scenario tonight. Tottenham are fifth and if Newcastle win on Sunday they will move two points ahead of Spurs. I think we are more than capable of bouncing back and will relish more of a game of football against that lot, than the up and under long balls barrage NUFC faced tonight.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Everton 3 Newcastle 0 – Thursday 7 December 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Everton:

McNeil 79, Doucour 86, Beto 90+6

Possession was Everton 39% Newcastle 61%

Total shots were Everton 21 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Everton 6 Newcastle 3

Corners were Everton 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Tim Robinson

Attendance: 38,198 (Newcastle United 3,000)

Newcastle team v Everton:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Krafth 90), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Ritchie 90), Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

