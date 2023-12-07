Opinion

Everton 3 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the Newcastle United players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Everton 3 Newcastle 0.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 7

Dealt with everything thrown at him relatively well and couldn’t do anything about the goals.

Trippier – 4

Steady game up until he threw it away for us.

Lascelles – 7.5

Had a good game all round. So obvious he’s really giving his all out there.

Schar – 7

Looked his usual comfortable self for the most part.

Not his fault but I just feel he was slow getting out to McNeil for their goal.

Livramento – 7.5

Has received a lot of plaudits for his contribution going forward but he’s so good defensively too.

Had a good game again.

Bruno – 8

Calms the whole team and game down in the middle of the pitch.

Gave the type of performance you’d want and expect.

Miley – 7

I’m honestly surprised by how fit he is!

He had an ok game.

Looks really neat with his touches at times and will come good eventually.

Not sure I’d play him Wednesday night (cue the ‘well who else is going to play!?’)

Joelinton – 9

Best player on the pitch.

Almiron – 7

Had a good game but so wasteful in front of goal, he could have had a hat-trick by my count.

Nonetheless, a key player at the moment.

Gordon – 6.5

Just looked like he was trying his best not to get ‘too involved’ at times and that took the edge of his performance.

Wasted a few half chances.

Isak – 5

Anonymous for 99% of the game bar the odd moment.

Doesn’t look fit at all and I suspect if we had any sort of centre forward then he’d still be on the treatment table.

SUBS:

Ritchie N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Krafth N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Referee – 1

He had no influence over the result but god they’re so bad.

The standard is at an all time low and it makes football so frustrating to watch it’s quite sad.

Everton fans

You’ve got to laugh. A really really strange group of supporters.

Zero sympathy for the position they are in as most of it is self-inflicted. God help you when beating Newcastle at home is the highlight of your season so far.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Everton 3 Newcastle 0 – Thursday 7 December 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Everton:

McNeil 79, Doucour 86, Beto 90+6

Possession was Everton 39% Newcastle 61%

Total shots were Everton 21 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Everton 6 Newcastle 3

Corners were Everton 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Tim Robinson

Attendance: 38,198 (Newcastle United 3,000)

Newcastle team v Everton:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Krafth 90), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Ritchie 90), Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports