Opinion

Everton 3 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Everton 3 Newcastle 0n – Thursday 7 December 7.30pm

Nat Seaton:

‘I said at Bournemouth about a game too far for players who had been giving everything, tonight was a bit different as we had chances, but our finishing was poor and we certainly were not at our best.

I’m not going to lay the blame at Trippier for the loss, yes he made two terrible mistakes resulting in two goals and plays Beto onside for the third, you cannot put it on one player, all round we didn’t have it tonight.

I’m hoping these same players can find something at a different level again for Spurs on Sunday, big ask I know.’

Jamie Smith:

‘It’s a tricky one to process this.

The obvious thing to point out is that this XI must be absolutely dead on their feet as they all churned out yet another 90 minutes and you can’t fault them coming up short against a physical, organised team that got right in their faces.

On the other hand, some of the chances we missed were shocking, with a bit more composure we could have buried it as it was always likely the first goal would be fairly decisive.

Playing out from the back seemed to be dangerously uncertain for the whole game and it was this that was the undoing, with two uncharacteristic errors from Trippier.

The away form is becoming a bit of an issue as the team looks inexplicably softer away from SJP.

I wonder what the game management will be as my thoughts at this point would be to focus on keeping everyone right for Milan, as Spurs seems an ask too far at the minute.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘Well, it’s not as if we didn’t have chances to get in front.

Even at 0-1, Miley and Miggy contrived to let Everton off the hook. Score that and I don’t think we’d have lost.

There are too many flat batteries in that team and that’s not the fault of any one individual.

Our deepening injury crisis shows no sign of abating and with Jamaal hobbling off, it’s just got worse. Unbelievable!

Lauded as heroes last weekend and the week before, the lads need all the support we can muster on the back of losing at Goodison.

All that said, I cannot understand how Man Utd, who are probably the worst team I’ve seen us play this season, can go there and win by three when that’s the margin we succumb to? Football defies all logic at times.

Final point. We definitely need an upgrade between the sticks.

I never felt confident with Dubravka all night.’

Simon Ritter:

‘A game in which we had enough chances to win handsomely was lost to an ugly Everton team because of wasteful finishing and two bad mistakes by Trippier, who surrendered possession 40 yards out twice in 10 minutes.

That McNeil, who deliberately kicked Dubravka, was named man of the match, rubbed salt into some very sore wounds inflicted by a team who played decent football, once they stopped kicking, blocking and pulling the shirts of a United team who might have played until Christmas and never scored.

The referee allowed the winners to do a number on us and we were unable to respond with the precision needed to beat a largely untested Pickford.’

David Punton:

‘Rubbish performance, rubbish night of the week to play on.

We’ve been well and truly done tonight. Never nice to lose to this mob but there we are. We had chances and didn’t take them.

Two big errors from Trippier a stand out in the game and the manager has very little quality on the bench to influence it.

We really are desperate for some players back. Last week was nothing short of immense.

All of a sudden we are hammered 3-0 here with no first choice keeper available and Man U beat Chelsea last night to climb back above us.

This is getting tricky. Europe both a blessing and a curse.’

Bazoox:

‘Disappointed but not distraught.

If Almiron or Gordon had of made more of their chances it would have been a different story.

Trippier needs a well earned rest.

Was discussing with my brother what a disastrous signing Tonali has turned out to be earlier on today.

We need reinforcements in January but this waster has impacted on possible recruitment due to FFP rules and conditions being adhered to.

At the end of the day I suppose that has got nowt to do with us losing to perennial relegation strugglers Everton.’

Billy Miller:

‘Disappointing result but our boys are shattered and it’s showing.

Lacked the energy up front and a game that Trippier will want to forget.

But forget it he will and forget it we must.

Massive games upcoming.

We’re outstanding at home but we need to improve our away form to give us a chance at the Champions League again.

Going to be a battle until we get our depth back.’

GToon:

‘Gutted for Trippier.

He’s been one of the best defenders we’ve ever had.

An absolute leader on and off the pitch.

A game of ifs.

If Lascelles closes their player down instead of running away from him and if miggy plays a simple pass to Isak or Gordon.

But it wasn’t to be.

Our injuries are starting to show.’

Greg McPeake:

‘Pickford cup final.

How many times does the camera need to pan on to Dyche clapping shouting and pointing. The media has a story which they are going to milk.

Sadly we couldn’t upset the media narrative with a tired performance.’

Tony Mallabar:

‘Two expressions you don’t hear in football anymore, midfield stroller and lethargic. Well tonight we were the second.

Everton fully deserved the win.

Maybe the result would have been different if skippy had taken his chance.

Back in the car on the way home.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Everton 3 Newcastle 0 – Thursday 7 December 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Everton:

McNeil 79, Doucour 86, Beto 90+6

Possession was Everton 39% Newcastle 61%

Total shots were Everton 21 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Everton 6 Newcastle 3

Corners were Everton 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Tim Robinson

Attendance: 38,198 (Newcastle United 3,000)

Newcastle team v Everton:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Krafth 90), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Ritchie 90), Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports