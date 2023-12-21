News

European Super League – Premier League official statement released

The debate on a European Super League continues.

Nobody should ever forget that Liverpool, Man U, Man City, Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea attempted to jettison the rest of football.

The shameful six and their associates on the continent, attempting to set up a European Super League that would have entitled them to all to take part without having to qualify, effectively jettisoning the rest of football, to simply enrich themselves.

Now the European Court of Justice has made a judgement on the European Super League initiative, with the Premier League reacting by publishing this response to it.

Premier League official statement released on European Super League – 21 December 2023:

‘The Premier League notes today’s judgment in the European Court of Justice case involving the “European Superleague Company”, FIFA and UEFA. This is a significant ruling and we will now fully examine its implications for the game.

The ruling does not endorse the so-called “European Super League” and the Premier League continues to reject any such concept. Supporters are of vital importance to the game and they have time and again made clear their opposition to a “breakaway” competition that severs the link between domestic and European football.

The Premier League reiterates its commitment to the clear principles of open competition that underpin the success of domestic and international club competitions.

Football thrives on the competitiveness created by promotion and relegation, the annual merit-based qualification from domestic leagues and cups to international club competitions and the longstanding rivalries and rituals that come with weekends being reserved for domestic football.

These principles are enshrined in the Premier League Owners’ Charter, introduced in June 2022, which aims to improve the collective strength and competitiveness of the League in the best interests of the wider game.

Since 2021, the Premier League, alongside other football bodies, has also strengthened its rules and governance in this area.

The Premier League will continue to engage in an open and constructive dialogue, with all relevant football stakeholders, on how best to protect and enhance the complementary balance of domestic and international club football.’